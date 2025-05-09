The Godzilla X Kong Sequel Finally Has An Official Title, And I've Got Two Theories About What it Might Mean

It’s so hard to keep my mind totally focused on the 2025 movie schedule when big ticket thrills also lie beyond this calendar year. As there are plenty of movies I’m looking forward to in the months to come, my love of the MonsterVerse has now been rewarded yet again, as new details on the next film have been released.

Not only do we now know the official title is now Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, the other details presented have me forming some theories that are too good not to share.

I'd like to take this time to provide a friendly reminder to all of you MonsterVerse fans that March 26, 2027 is when the follow up to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be smashing into theaters! But now we have a name to put to the next Titan title match! As that news landed with a rather neat video celebrating the start of production, this short, but intriguing synopsis was provided to stoke the fires a bit further:

The next entry will feature several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat.

While my colleague/fellow MonsterVerse stan Adam Holmes has shared concerns about Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’s human news , I think it could mean something rather positive. Clearly whatever’s coming for the necks of Human and Titan alike is going to be so big, it’s going to need our combined forces to beat back into the darkness. That presumption alone has aided me in forming two theories on where this mysterious rock ‘em sock ‘em adventure could be going.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I Think On Title Alone, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova Will Introduce More Extraterrestrial Titans

What do you think of when you hear the word “supernova?” If you’re like me, your mind automatically turns to the subject of space. That’s the most likely case, as the literal definition of the word in the Oxford Dictionary is this:

A star that suddenly increases greatly in brightness because of a catastrophic explosion that ejects most of its mass.

To me, that choice in subtitle for the latest Godzilla x Kong entry feels like a deliberate clue that we’ll be seeing more monsters from another world showing up in our world. After all, supernovas can create black holes - a mechanic that some of the best sci-fi movies have used to travel back and forth between points in space and time.

That line of thought isn’t an alien concept, no pun intended, as it’s part of the origin story given to King Ghidorah, a.k.a. “Monster Zero,” in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. As this phenomenon has also been employed to travel to other universes, it feeds into another theory. This one has some solid basis in an adjacent franchise’s lore, which seems destined to connect to the MonsterVerse.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures / Legendary)

After That Recent Pacific Rim News, My Hopes For A Potential Crossover Are Fully Fired Up

You should have seen this coming, readers. After Legendary’s Pacific Rim prequel series announcement left the door open for more cinematic entries in that particular canon, I mentally restarted the campaign to make the kaijus and the Titans kiss… with their fists! I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch, seeing as Pacific Rim 3’s proposed plotline was said to have “married the two universes” in its ending.

Also, Godzilla x Kong’s MechaGodzilla plot thread seemed to allow the humans in that universe to develop a crude analog to the Drift Technology that allows Jaegers to work. Throw in a convenient plot device, like say Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’s subtitle friendly distortion of time and space, and you’ve got a way to make it happen, cap’n!

Godzilla and King Kong have already fought each other, as well as joined forces to protect our species from the threat of the Hollow Earth. Seeing as these two Titans are going full buddy cop in this next installment, I’d say space is the place that threat should come from. Which means that the next logical step is crossing the void between universes, and making us fans happy.

We’ll see what happens when Godzilla x Kong: Supernova hits theaters on March 26, 2027. But in the meantime, perhaps we’ll get some further fuel for the fire from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 - which will presumably land at some point between now and the next MonsterVerse picture’s debut.

Also, for those of you who want to report recent Titan activity in your corner of the world, don’t forget to call (240)-MONARCH (666-2724). Your tip could save the lives of an entire continent or maybe even cancel the apocalypse.