I Think Netflix's #2 Movie May Be My Favorite Animated Film Of The Year So Far, But I'm Still Bummed About One Thing

It may seem easy for us entertainment journalists to be jaded about the business, but I love when a movie can truly surprise me. While I knew that Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters was a pretty well received 2025 movie release, I didn’t get around to watching it during its first week of release . However the movie’s high spot on the domestic Top 10, as well as the character you see above - known as Derpy Tiger - drew me into the fray this past weekend.

Having now seen this animated adventure for myself, I can say that it’s definitely something to cheer about! At the same time, it also reminded me of something that I hope Netflix gets better about with its movies. With that, we need to talk about those angels and demons currently on my shoulders.

(Image credit: Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters Is Just What My Colorful Musical Heart Needed

Let’s start with the good news: KPop Demon Hunters is, without question, one of the best animated movies of 2025. It’s a hell of a claim to make seeing as this is the same year we’ve seen Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and The Day the Earth Blew Up hit the market. I’ll stand by it however, as the Spider-Verse -inspired visuals paired with KPop’s painstaking choreography and musical prowess alone are worth giving this PG-rated eye-popper a spin.

Directors/co-writers Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans’ flashy and heartfelt movie sees demon slaying/KPop trio Huntr/x face off against a boy band of demons known as the Saja Boys. While the ladies are trying to seal off the rift between the world of humanity and demon-kind, the boys are working to corrupt all of the progress they’ve made.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The battle in this Netflix subscription booster gets physical, but it’s also full of catch KPop tunes that are going to be stuck in your head. Now you’re probably wondering what could be such a bummer considering how much raving I’ve done about KPop Demon Hunters? As it turns out, a very common occurrence with Netflix originals feels like even more of a slight in the case of this original animated hit.

(Image credit: Netflix)

There Should Have Been A Wider Theatrical Release For This Netflix Movie

Apparently there was a limited theatrical release for KPop Demon Hunters, or at least that’s what the official press page for the picture says in Netflix’s media library. Only a week after its debut, I cannot find a theater showing this well tuned thrill ride. Despite most major theaters not carrying Netflix movies, unless some sort of special arrangement like Glass Onion’s narrow theatrical window, I have a handful of indie theaters that definitely run their product.

KPop Demon Hunters has a killer soundtrack and stunning 3D-ready visuals that would pop at the multiplex. As luck would have it, Sony Pictures Animation’s gorgeous and emotional ride doesn’t waste time proving my case, and the video that proves it is readily available. You can see what I’m talking about with the lyric video for the first track, “How It’s Done,” below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"How It's Done" Official Lyric Video | KPop Demon Hunters | Sony Animation - YouTube Watch On

KPop is a worldwide phenomenon right now, and that’s probably the biggest reason why I think KPop Demon Hunters should have gone to theaters. Unlike Elio’s box office woes, having a cultural juggernaut to link to your original movie helps practically write the marketing campaign. While its success on streaming proves that fresh ideas can still find an audience, it would have made even more sense to let this picture slay at the multiplex.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Taking advantage of the silver lining we have going for us, I highly suggest you watch KPop Demon Hunters, now streaming on Netflix. Should you be as taken with Rumi, Mira and Zoey's antics as Huntr/x as I am, don’t be afraid to share it!

Maybe if we make enough noise, a wide theatrical release could see our girls dancing up a storm in 3D, similar to how Disney brought Turning Red to theater screens after debuting it on Disney+. Or perhaps this continued traffic might greenlight a sequel that fulfills this would-be franchise’s big screen promise. If you won't do it for me, then do it for Derpy Tiger!