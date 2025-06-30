I Learned That Superman’s Movie Opens With ‘The Fight Of His Life,’ And David Corenswet Explains What It Will Teach Audiences About His Man Of Steel
Superman is going to throw fans right into the action.
The last time that audiences officially saw Superman on the big screen, it was Henry Cavill appearing in a post-credit sequence for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam… a tease the men were not able to capitalize on. Shortly after, the experiment known as the DCEU drew to a close, and James Gunn took over the comic book studio with a new blueprint, and bigger plans. This July, moviegoers will be able to see a brand new Superman in theaters, as David Corenswet steps into the suit for an adventure that carries the momentum on the developing DCU. And as we learned during a set visit to Gunn’s Superman in Cleveland, Ohio, we will be catching up with the iconic DC hero in the middle of his adventures, and fighting the battle of his life.
So many Superman movies dealt with the Man of Steel’s origin story. Even Zack Snyder began his movie Man of Steel with a sequence on Krypton, showing Jor-El (Russell Crowe) sending baby Kal to Earth as the planet collapsed around him. James Gunn plans something different. When his Superman kicks off on July 11, Superman already will be an established hero in and around Metropolis. Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) will be aware of this visiting alien. And the world will be populated by other recognizable DC superheroes, as we know that Nathan Fillion is playing Guy Gardner, and Isabela Merced will play Hawkgirl.
While I interviewed David Corenswet on the set of Superman, though, he spoke about the movie opening with a massive fight sequence, and I think I know what scene it will be, based on the trailer. First, here’s what Corenswet told us about the opening scenes of Superman, as he said:
This sounds like a fantastic way for James Gunn to kick off his Superman movie. There are a lot of times that we come to a superhero movie – even the ones that people consider the best comic book movies of all time – and have to wait until Act 2 to see our beloved heroes using their superpowers. That’s not what we paid for, Hollywood! From what Corenswet tells us, this movie will deliver bang for our buck right off the bat, as he told us:
So what’s my best guess? I think the scenes that we see of Superman fighting the giant dragon creature in the trailer is the opening scene of James Gunn’s movie. I think we will see Superman challenged in ways he didn’t expect. I think we will see him being assisted by Green Lantern and Hawkgirl. And we might see him fail. Maybe that’s why people are angry at him, because he’s sporting a burned suit in those moments.
Maybe I’m wrong. But it’s rare that a trailer shows off action footage from the back half of the movie, so again, I think that means Gunn is showing off his opening. We’ll find out for sure when the upcoming DC movie Superman opens in theaters everywhere on July 11.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.