Why Stephen King Feels It Was A ‘Very Difficult’ Year To Vote For The Oscars

When it comes to his dealings in the film world, Stephen King doesn't just frequently watch movies, write screenplays, and pen books that frequently get adapted; he is also has a voice in choosing the recipients of the industry's highest honors. He is a member of the writing branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which means that every year he has the opportunity to cast a ballot for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Screenplay. In this respect, King has fulfilled his duties this year, having made his picks for 2021 – but according to the author, it was a "very difficult" process because of what happened to the theatrical experience this past year.