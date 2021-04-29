Monty Python And The Holy Grail: 8 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Classic Comedy

Michael Palin Conceived The Use Of Coconuts To Replace Horses

Need is the mother of invention, and that proved true on the set of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. When the Pythons were writing the script for Holy Grail, they imagined that it would be a first-rate period production, with castles and sophisticated battles and horses. None of that came to be because of the aforementioned budget constraints. I’ll touch upon the castles and battles below, but let’s start off with the horses.

John Cleese, in an interview with Seth Meyers, said that the inspiration to use coconuts to replace actual horses came from Michael Palin. The coconuts have become one of the most iconic elements of the film, as we hear a clip-clop coming over the hill at the start of the film only to see King Arthur skipping along with his servant banging away on some coconuts; then the coconuts serve as the focal point of the swallow argument that became a crux of the entire movie.

It’s almost impossible to imagine Monty Python and the Holy Grail without the coconuts, so thank you Michael Palin.