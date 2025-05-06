I Know It's 45 Years Old, But Can We Please Talk About How Rad The 1980 Movie Flash Gordon Is?

My favorite movie growing up was Big Trouble in Little China, which I've rewatched endlessly .

That may seem like an odd way to begin an article about 1980's Flash Gordon, but I only bring it up because just like BTiLC was a movie from my childhood that has since become a lifelong favorite of mine, the same could be said of my sister, as Flash Gordon was her favorite movie from her childhood, and it still holds a special place in her heart.

And, how could it not? Flash Gordon, even today, is freaking amazing! From its set designs, to its exciting story, to its music (Oh, man, that music!), Flash Gordon (“Gordon’s alive?!”) is still one of the raddest movies ever made, and I have a few reasons why.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

As A Post-Star Wars Space Opera, It Feels Completely Different, And Arguably More Fun

Here’s some trivia for you. Did you know that George Lucas originally wanted to direct Flash Gordon, but couldn’t acquire the rights, so he created Star Wars instead? It happened! And, it’s just so weird, since the 1980 Flash Gordon, which began its life as a 1930s comic strip, somehow escaped from being anything like Star Wars.

I only say that’s weird because pretty much EVERY space opera post-Star Wars would intentionally (or unintentionally, even) be similar to the uber-popular franchise. George Lucas’s 1977 juggernaut pretty much changed the game when it came to anything space-related, especially when it came to space fantasy, and it had several imitators. But Flash Gordon was somehow not one of them.

While every Star Wars movie definitely has its lighter moments, the series, as a whole, usually takes itself seriously. Especially Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. In other words, Star Wars isn’t what is typically considered “camp.” That said, Flash Gordon is nothing but camp.

Take, for example, its main antagonist, Ming the Merciless, played by Max von Sydow. In Ming’s head, he’s intimidating, but to the audience, he’s a complete joke. The catalyst for why there’s even a conflict in the first place is that Ming is bored, and he starts messing with Earth just for a little excitement. And, what about our hero, Flash? He isn’t some farm boy who lost his family to an evil empire. No. He’s a star quarterback who finds himself flying to a distant planet called Mongo, and ends up saving the day (Sometimes even by using what he learned on the football field ).

In this way, even though Episodes IV and V are legendary movies, Flash Gordon is arguably the more fun film, which is likely why it’s a cult classic (and one that doesn't suck).

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Sam J. Jones Is Perfect As Flash, And Max von Sydow Is Perfect As Ming

Back to talking about Max von Sydow, aka Father Merrin in the masterpiece that is The Exorcist (and also appearing in the, er, not as good sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic ). I bring him up because the man played serious roles, up and down his resume. I'm talking about movies like Three Days of the Condor, Through a Glass Darkly, and The Seventh Seal. I mean, the dude legit played Jesus Christ in The Greatest Story Ever Told. The man's career just screamed pedigree…

And then, he played Ming the Merciless in Flash Gordon. Now, it's not like Ming is a bad role. In fact, it's a great one! However, the only reason it works is the gravitas that von Sydow brought to the performance.

The characters take him seriously, even if the audience doesn't. He's just so silly, fitting perfectly into this silly world of flying hawkmen and jealous princes. It just works.

The same goes for Sam J. Jones, who a lot of younger viewers likely know from his role in the Ted movies . Jones, a former football player himself, is ideal for the role of Flash. And, strangely enough, his inexperience as an actor (this was only his second film role) actually works in his favor.

Ming is in complete control of his surroundings (and von Sydow seems to be in complete control as an actor), whereas Flash is completely out of his element (and Jones seems to be learning on the job). This inexperience makes the character himself seem like he's struggling just to survive, and it works greatly in both actors’ favor.

(Image credit: Columbia–EMI–Warner Distributors)

The Special Effects Are '80s As Hell...And Wonderful For It

I’m a ‘90s kid , but was an ‘80s baby, so I’m sure you can understand that I have a bit of nostalgia for ‘80s movies. Often garish, and usually doing their damn best when it came to special effects, the ‘80s were like no other period in American film history (And, some might say that’s a good thing).

I love ‘80s cinema, especially when it comes to fantasy and adventure films. And, when discussing those aforementioned genres, Flash Gordon has to come close to the top of that list. Coming out in 1980 exactly, Flash Gordon looks ‘80s as hell. From its bright and shiny costumes, to its sets (I especially love Sky City), to its special effects, everything just screams that time period.

Which is great, because Flash Gordon is definitely a time capsule. In my mind, I always connect it to films like Clash of the Titans, Tron, and The Last Starfighter–films that relied heavily on their special effects. In Flash Gordon, it’s overblown and bombastic, just as it should be.

There’s no subtlety here. It’s not like David Lynch’s Dune (Which I actually like) where the special effects are there simply to aid in telling the story. No. In Flash Gordon’s case, there wouldn’t even be a story without the special effects, such as Flash flying on a rocket cycle , or the shifting plate of death that Prince Barin (Timothy Dalton) and Flash fight on.

And all of it is fantastic. The special effects in this movie look both cheap and massively impressive, just as only an ‘80s movie can. It’s wonderful.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

And At 114 Minutes, It Moves At Such A Brisk Pace

Sure, Flash Gordon doesn’t have the ideal runtime (At least, my ideal runtime) of 90 minutes, but at a little under two hours, Flash Gordon simply flies by.

Seriously. Watch it again. Flash Gordon has a lot of major characters (Dale Arden, Hans Zarkov, Princess Aura, Prince Barin, Flash, Ming, Prince Vultan) and a lot of moving pieces, but none of it feels like it’s telling too much of a story. In fact, it all just gels together so well that you get absorbed in the film, and then it's over (and we get to hear Ming’s sinister laughter).

I think a lot of this is because the movie is the perfect balance between humor and action. I never actually watched any of the old serials of Flash Gordon, or read any of the comics, but my Dad tells me that he never liked it because it took itself “too seriously.” That said, this 1980s movie feels like I'm watching the ‘60s Batman movie, what with the silly comic relief and the fact that nobody seems to be taking anything seriously.

Which works in its favor! In a lot of ways, Flash Gordon feels like a live-action cartoon, pacing and all.

So, it’s little wonder that this was one of my sister’s favorite films as a child. But, with the way it moves so quickly and doesn’t take too much of your time, I can also see why it’s a cult favorite film for many adults as well. I certainly love it.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

And That Queen Score. You Simply Cannot Beat It

Do you want to know my favorite Queen song? It’s “Princes of the Universe” from Highlander (Which is another fantasy series that I really love) . Do you want to know my SECOND favorite Queen song, though? It’s got to be Flash’s theme (AH, HAAAAAA).

In fact, the whole Flash Gordon soundtrack, which was performed by Queen, is exceptional. It perfectly captures the mood and rhythm of this fast-paced film. But, more importantly, it also captures the overall epicness.

Because Queen is an epic band in every sense, whenever Flash charges into battle, with Brian May’s guitar accompanying it, it elevates the action. Whenever something major happens, Queen's music blares and sends the excitement through the roof.

Seriously, Flash Gordon is the sum of its parts, and the soundtrack is a huge part of this movie's overall awesomeness.

So, what do you think? Are you also a huge fan of Flash Gordon? I'd love to hear your thoughts.