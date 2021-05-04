As Disney World Grows More Popular Despite Capacity Restrictions, There Are New Lines To Worry About

If you go to a theme park you expect to stand in lines. There are lines for rides, lines for food, lines to get pictures with costumed characters or in front of major landmarks. Even with theme parks currently only allowing a fraction of their normal capacity, social distancing has made many lines physically longer than ever before. Although in many places they're shorter than normal when it comes to how long you have to actually stand in them. However, it seems that social distancing is also causing people to have to wait in lines in places they never have before, like hotel swimming pools.