I Think We Can Agree Karl Urban's The Star Of Mortal Kombat II's Trailer, And I'm Especially Hyped About His Connections To Two Returning Fighters

Making our way into the 2025 movie schedule’s fall offerings, there’s going to be a lot of blood on the floor in certain parts. I’m not trying to be morbid, but the very existence of the long-awaited sequel, Mortal Kombat II, kind of dictates that as an eventuality. At the same time, thanks to the new trailer for the picture, I can say that I think Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage is a flawless victory…while at the same time being super hyped for his meeting with two Kombatants returning to the fray.

Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage Is Totally Going To Crush Mortal Kombat II

I’m starting to love co-creator Ed Boon’s reaction to Mortal Kombat II even more now, thanks to what we’ve just seen. Sure enough, he was on hand during Warner Bros.’ livestream event to unveil the trailer for this October roundhouse kick of excitement. If you didn’t already believe in Urban’s Mortal Kombat II casting , his cool-as-ice Johnny Cage was well worth the long game that’s been played since his reveal.

The mock poster for Uncaged Fury was only the beginning, apparently, as a promotional mailer that Warner Bros. sent out to journalists (myself included) contained a DVD made to look like it was a copy of that very film. What it actually contained was a faux trailer, which you can see for yourself below:

Clearly, the studio is going all in on our boy in the $500 sunglasses. However, there’s just enough crumbs here to intrigue me into wanting to know more about how he’ll be playing with two other Kombat Kids in this Outerworld sandbox.

Sonya Blade And Kano Are Gonna Get Along With Johnny Cage Just Fine

Deep cut Mortal Kombat fans were probably just as excited as I was that we got to see Karl Urban interacting with Jessica McNamee's Sonya Blade. That alone is pretty exciting, and only gets even more spectacular when you see that Josh Lawson's Kano is also mixing it up with Johnny Cage, too.

Oh, this could get messy my friends - and I'm not just making another reference to the blood and guts here. Between the lore of the MK games, as well as the 1995 film adaptation, Sonia and Johnny kinda became a power couple in the lore of the franchise. They even have a daughter named Cassie, a featured fighter in Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11.

I theorize that Sonya and Johnny’s believer/newcomer relationship could see the beginning of something along those lines. Which is only going to be complicated by the fact that Ms. Blade and Kano didn’t exactly end 2021’s Mortal Kombat on good terms. Then again, if you go back and watch that film with your HBO Max subscription, you’d also see that they were never really that chummy to begin with.

An uneasy alliance could form between these three, and any other Earthrealm fighters looking to defeat Shang Tsung and his crew. However, if Kano dies again (and he probably will), I think it’ll be Johnny Cage who does him in. And probably with a crack about how he’d never be able to find sunglasses with a laser-friendly prescription.

I don’t know about all of you, but I’m ready for Mortal Kombat II to open the portals, as well as numerous cans of whoop ass, starting October 24th.