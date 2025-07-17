Is Netflix’s The Waterfront Renewed? What Season 2 Would Be About

A few days ago, I wasn’t sure if I was going to stick with The Waterfront . Despite the popularity of the Netflix series and a reasonably strong critics and audience score, I really had trouble getting into the first few episodes. But a coworker told me to hang with the show through Episode 4 , and I did, and it did get increasingly more interesting. Which means I am now champing at the bit to know whether or not the show will be renewed for Season 2?

Thankfully, I’m not the only curious person on the Internet. While Sullivan’s Crossing has taken over the No. 1 slot for those with a Netflix subscription and Squid Games remains strong at No. 2, The Waterfront is still chugging along at No.5 on Netflix’s Top 10 (in the U.S.) list. As people continue to binge, there’s been curiosity about whether or not there will be more to come, and it’s something Kevin Williamson absolutely told THR the creative team is hoping for. Not only that–but they already have plans for a new big baddie.

Yeah, yeah. We’re paving the way for an equally [evil] new villain next year. If people watch [Season 1].

It’s rare that one might hear a TV creative say a show was envisioned as a one and done, so I’m not surprised Williamson and co. have already considered what they might do next if The Waterfront returns to the Netflix schedule . However, as we know Netflix is fond of killing off first season shows , so it’s still a big “if.”

The bigger question – well, at least the bigger question outside of the renewal question – will The Waterfront have a new big baddie every season? That's a question that's still up in the air but Williamson does already have a plan for Season 2 if the show gets the greenlight from its streaming parent.

I don’t know if there’s a villain of the season. [For a Season 2], we have the Parker family that will come into play. They have such a backstory with the Buckleys already. The Parker family would become season two’s big conflict. We’ve only met Emmett [Terry Serpico] and his father. There are more Parker family members and they will prove to be equally as complicated as the Buckleys — and more dangerous than Grady could ever be.

I'm actively avoiding some major spoilers for the first season here! Obviously, though, if you’ve seen The Waterfront, Topher Grace’s unnerving big baddie, Grady, will not be back for another season, which is a bit of a shame because he added the much-needed oomph (in my opinion) that Season 1 needed. But I’m interested to see the show be able to reset again in Season 2, and the idea of two families fighting for prominence is intriguing to me. I do hope we get to see if the show can really grow from its foundation, here, as there are still a lot of family dynamics to unfold, particularly given what happened during the Season 1 finale.

Kevin Williamson is infamously the brain behind Dawson’s Creek (and the Dawson's spinoff that nearly was), so I know he has a good nose for plot, and I’m hoping The Waterfront won't land on our list of canceled shows in 2025 and will nab that second season order soon. We'll keep you posted either way.