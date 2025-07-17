After Seeing Pete Davidson And His Girlfriend’s Pregnancy Announcement, Fans Are Judging His VHS Collection In The Background

It was a happy day for Pete Davidson when he and his girlfriend Eslie Hewitt announced that they're becoming parents . The SNL alum and his girlfriend have been dating since March, with the model calling her boyfriend “the best person I’ve ever met.” Now, as the couple and their fans take in the excitement of this new chapter, others are hyperfocusing on the VHS collection featured in the announcement.

Considering Pete Davidson’s timeline of past girlfriends , it’s nice to see him settling down with Elsie Hewitt and starting a new chapter as a parent. However, that's not what some fans are focused on. While the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor and his partner had a lot going on in their pregnancy announcement, like cute photos, a video, and even a SpongeBob meme, fans have been judging the VHS collection shown in the background:

A post shared by elsie (@elsie)

Over on Reddit quite a discussion was sparked about, as folks analyzed the vintage movies in the background and shared their takes:

Two VHS copy of Magnolia. I legit forgot that’s how long that movie is. -Historical-Crab-2905

Not organized alphabetically, chronologically or by genre or director. Utter insanity. -Viet_Conga_Line

He’s got the X-Men cartoon. That’s pretty sick -JuniorSwing

lol he has the Terrifier VHS -aroberts16

Cant escape the damn titanic vhs -para_la_calle

The fact that Pete Davidson still has a VHS collection is pretty impressive. Ah, those were the good old days. Although I gotta admit that I don’t miss rewinding.

When it comes to these posts from fans, I’m loving the Reddit user who’s judging the organization of Pete Davidson’s VHS tapes. Back when I had one, it was about filling up a shelf with just enough. I wouldn’t have had the patience to organize the tapes either. But hey, at least he has the Porky movies together.

Also, I didn’t even know that Terrifier had a VHS tape, considering it came out in 2016. I’m really learning a lot through Davidson’s collection.

One observation I made about Pete Davidson’s taste in movies was that he’s definitely not afraid of their long runtime. But, sometimes longer movies are better movies , like how Reddit users pointed out Magnolia and Titanic in there. As you can see on the VHS shelf, the James Cameron classic on VHS is so long that it had to be split into two tapes. Definitely for movies like that, it’s best to “be kind and rewind.”

Considering Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are about to be parents, I'm loving that some of the best family-friendly movies of the ‘90s are in their collection. It looks like The King of Staten Island actor has Sister Act, which is a musical must-see, and The Sandlot, which will probably make any kid want to run bases. I can already tell this kid is going to get a real cinematic education from his cool parents.

Just when you think a baby announcement would grab the attention of fans, it looks like their eyes are more on Pete Davidson’s extensive VHS collection. Nostalgia may have stolen the spotlight for a second, but future baby photos will no doubt end up stealing the show.