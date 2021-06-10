Why Playing Ivan Ooze In Power Rangers Was A ‘Mental Challenge’ For Paul Freeman

Very, very different experiences. Ivan Ooze had a lot of challenges because the costume was enormous. The makeup - it was four and a half hours of prosthetics before I worked and an hour and half to get it off. So, all of that was a challenge. That was much more of a mental challenge… You know, if they are starting filming at seven in the morning, I have to be there at half past three to start putting that stuff on and, at the end of the day, everyone’s gone home and, an hour and a half later, I’m still there. So, it was very much a, sort of, meditative challenge about how I get through it and it has to be said that the people around me - the producers - were not particularly amenable... But, nevertheless, I wouldn’t have missed it for the world. It was a very interesting process and, actually, I rather like Ivan Ooze now. I’m rather pleased with him when I see it. And he’s got such an extraordinary reputation. I mean, I meet people who come up and say, ‘Oh you scared the life out of me when I was young!’ I always feel I have to apologize. Whereas I don’t think Belloq would have scared anybody.