Talking Stephen King's 'The Green Mile' & 'The Rock' With David Morse

Powered by RedCircle

David Morse joins ReelBlend to celebrate the release of The Green Mile on 4K. He walks us through filming some of the Stephen King classic’s iconic scenes, working with Michael Bay on The Rock, and much more from across his prolific career.

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.