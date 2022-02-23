Talking Stephen King's 'The Green Mile' & 'The Rock' With David Morse
Stephen King’s classic in 4K!
David Morse joins ReelBlend to celebrate the release of The Green Mile on 4K. He walks us through filming some of the Stephen King classic’s iconic scenes, working with Michael Bay on The Rock, and much more from across his prolific career.
