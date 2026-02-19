GOAT Does One Thing I've Never Seen In A Movie Before, And I Had To Ask Gabrielle Union And Caleb McLaughlin About It
This took me aback in the very first scene.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Being both a sports fan and a movie fan, I have seen a lot of sports movies – and while there are certainly a lot of classic cliches, there is also plenty of variance in the genre. That being said, the new 2026 film GOAT does something I’ve never seen before: it features a young male protagonist with a female sports idol. It’s a unique aspect of the story that really impressed me, and I felt compelled to ask the stars of the movie about it when I spoke with them earlier this month.
As captured in the video up top, I interviewed Caleb McLaughlin and Gabrielle Union earlier this month during the virtual press day for GOAT, and my first question was about the special dynamic between their two characters: Will, an aspiring roarball player who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to play with his hero, Jett Fillmore. McLaughlin explained that he could very personally relate to the relationship purely because he saw his co-star in a similar light:
There are plenty of sports movies featuring young protagonists, but if that protagonist is male, and they have an icon they look up to, it’s always a man. It’s a pattern that echoes the strict gender divisions we see in all professional sports, but in inventing the basketball-esque sport roarball, GOAT creates its own rules, and it doesn’t discriminate based on the sex of its athletes.
McLaughlin added that he is hoping that young boys in the audience will register what the movie is going to get across in this respect and diminish any kind of immature taboo:
Following her co-star’s comments, Gabrielle Union noted that while GOAT is special in its cinematic presentation of the relationship between Will and Jett, she has seen that dynamic play out in real life. He told me about her experiences going to WNBA games and seeing not just girls awed by the star athletes:
A major obstacle in this conversation is the fact that women’s professional sports don’t get anywhere near the same kind of attention as men’s professional sports. But greater exposure can lead to great and beneficial change.
It’s change that Union, as a mother, wants to see in the world, as respecting women as stars and leaders goes far beyond the world of sports and entertainment:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Arriving this past weekend on the big screen and placing second at the domestic box office, GOAT is now playing in theaters everywhere.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.