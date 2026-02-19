House Of The Dragon's Season 3 Trailer Is Super Violent, And I've Got One Dragon-Related Question

Despite Game of Thrones' controversial ending, fans with an HBO Max subscription have been brought back to Westeros with a number of spinoffs. The first of which was The House of the Dragon, which instantly became a HBO show that got the world talking. The trailer for Season 3 just dropped, and it teased a ton of violence in the war to come. Although I also have a question about one dragon in particular.

While watching HOTD, part of the challenge is keeping track of which Targaryen has which dragon. The above trailer for Season 3 showed how much destruction will come with the Dance of the Dragons, with soldiers being burned alive. But there was also a quick shot of what looks like Meleys. This is confusing because both she and Rhaenys perished last season. Here's the shot in question:

So what's going on here? One possibility is that we'll get a flashback, where both Meleys and Princess Rhaenys are still with us. I'd love if that happened, because she was probably my favorite character in House of the Dragon. Alternatively, this could simply be one of the other dragons that are still alive at the top of Season 3. Only time will tell, but this mystery has me even more invested in what's coming.

The trailer for HOTD's new season picks up immediately after the Season 2 finale. The Greens and The Black are gearing up for all-out war, and with their dragons involved the stakes are super high. This is especially true with Alicent Hightower seemingly preparing a mutiny. We'll just have to see if she actually has the courage to do it, especially with her son Aemond seemingly on to her, and taking The Iron Throne himself.

A number of dragons are featured throughout this trailer, with Vhagar shown burning soldiers alive and our best look at Tessarion aka the Blue Queen. But a number of the winged creatures are noticeably missing. For instance, it's unclear if Rhaena Targaryen was able to successfully claim the wild dragon Sheepstealer. Either way, Alicent seems concerned about just how many dragons Rhaenyra has at her disposal.

Aside from the dragon violence shown, we also see the brutal nature of medieval combat. That includes Daemon bringing down his sword in the battlefield, as well as what looks like Aemond taking a knife to a soldier's abdomen. There are charred bodies, arrows flying, and more. So we should probably gear up for the brutal nature of war in Westeros.

There are countless questions about what will go down in Season 3, but fans are going to have to wait a few more months for some answers. We'll get more information when House of the Dragon Season 3 premiers sometime in June as part of the 2026 TV schedule.