Mike Flanagan Has A New Stephen King Movie In The Works, And It’s A Remake I Never Imagined He’d Do

Mike Flanagan's record when it comes to Stephen King adaptations is impeccable, and a key part his history is succeeding where he is expected to fail – be it with extremely challenging source material like Gerald's Game and The Life Of Chuck or the pressure of following up Stanley Kubrick's The Shining with Doctor Sleep. He seems to thrive with challenging expectations, and that very much extends to his developing King projects. Not only does he have a miniseries version of Carrie coming out this year and an epic take on The Dark Tower in the works, but he has also now taking on a remake of The Mist that is in the works at Warner Bros.

That's right: while fans are still trying to recover from the devastating emotional blow that Frank Darabont unleashed with the ending of his adaptation back in 2007, Flanagan is now taking on the challenge of a new take. Per Deadline, the filmmaker is handling screenwriting duties personally, though it's not explained in the trade report if he has a radical take that will differentiate it from versions of the story that fans have already seen.

More to come...