Upcoming Book-To-Screen Adaptations: What To Read Before The Movie Or TV Show

The simple joy of reading a book can inspire so much. While we’re turning their pages, we use our imaginations to live inside entire worlds with its characters. There are so many great books being made into movies or TV shows over the course of this year and beyond. And, since there’s nothing quite like comparing a production’s vision to your own personal experience reading a story, we’re preparing you for everything you should read before the Hollywood adaptation hits theaters and our TV screens.

Time to pop open your TBR list, because a lot of upcoming book-to-screen adaptations are on the way. Across numerous genres, pick up these titles so you can say ‘I read that book’ before they become major movie and TV releases.

The Pale Blue Eye (Louis Bayard)

The Pale Blue Eye

Premiere Date: January 6, 2023

Netflix has adapted the 2006 Louis Bayard novel, The Pale Blue Eye, which is a historical fiction mystery novel centering on a former police detective Augustus Landus, who finds an unexpected assistant in famed American writer and poet, Edgar Allan Poe. The movie has Christian Bale and Harry Potter’s Harry Melling as the pair who unravel the murder case.

The Witching Hour (Anne Rice)

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

Premiere Date: January 8, 2023

After Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire series became one of the best new TV shows of 2022 , another one of the gothic fiction writer’s books is coming to AMC: the Mayfair Witches series. The series stars Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Mayfair, a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the heir to a family of witches. The Witching Hour is the first of Rice’s trilogy, which was first published in 1990.

A Man Called Ove (Fredrik Backman)

A Man Called Otto

Premiere Date: January 13, 2023

The latest Tom Hanks movie is a book-to-movie adaptation of Swedish author Fredrik Backman’s contemporary fiction novel, A Man Called Ove. The movie titled A Man Called Otto, is based on the international bestseller about a grumpy man whose lonely life of routine and sadness gets shaken up when a family moves across the street from him. Bring tissues to the book and movie.

The Screaming Staircase (Jonathan Stroud)

Lockwood & Co

Premiere Date: January 27, 2023

Now is the time to get into Jonathan Stroud’s YA fantasy series Lockwood & Co. ahead of it becoming the latest Netflix binge. The series is set in a world where an epidemic of ghosts haunt England and the young psychic investigator, Lucy Carlyle, who joins the small titular agency run by Anthony Lockwood and his assistant George Cubbins. The Screaming Staircase is the first of six books in the series.

Knock At The Cabin

Premiere Date: February 3, 2023

M. Night Shymalan’s latest thriller Knock At The Cabin is based on Paul Tremblay’s 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World. The book is about a vacationing family who get visited by strangers asking for their help to “save the world.” Check out the Knock At The Cabin trailer as you devour the source material.

The White House Plumbers: The Seven Weeks That Led To Watergate And Doomed Nixon’s Presidency (Egil ‘Bud’ Krogh, Matthew Krogh)

White House Plumbers

Premiere Date: March 2023

A spring series hitting HBO is White House Plummers starring Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Lena Headey and Kiernan Shipka. The upcoming show is based on the true crime novel centered on a secret unit that was stationed inside President Nixon’s White House with plans to stop the leaking of the Pentagon Papers.

Daisy Jones & The Six (Taylor Jenkins Reid)

Daisy Jones & The Six

Premiere Date: March 3, 2023

The latest book to be adapted by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine is Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestseller Daisy Jones & The Six. The historical fiction novel is about the rise and fall of an iconic 1970s rock group akin to Fleetwood Mac. The Amazon Prime series stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, along with Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and Timothy Olyphant among the leading cast.

Siege And Storm (Leigh Bardugo)

Shadow And Bone Season 2

Premiere Date: March 16, 2023

Following the release of Shadow & Bone Season 1 back in 2021, Leigh Bardugo’s TV Grishaverse will continue on Netflix this spring with its sophomore season. Season 2 is expected to cover the second book Siege and Storm along with continuing to tell the backstories of the Six of Crows, which is part of a separate duology that has been intertwined with Alina and the Darkling’s story for the TV show.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Judy Blume)

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Premiere Date: April 28, 2023

Iconic young adult author Judy Blume’s 1970 book Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is being adapted into a movie starring Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates and Benny Safdie. The middle grade book is about 12-year-old Margaret Simon and her personal relationship with God as she deals with the transition of moving with her family from NYC to New Jersey.

Text For You (Sofie Cramer)

Love Again

Premiere Date: May 12, 2023

The latest contemporary romance novel to be turned into a major motion picture is Sofie Cramer’s Text For You. The 2009 book, which was previously adapted into a German movie is about Clara, a woman grieving with the recent loss of her fiancé. As an exercise to try to write out what was left unsaid between the couple, she texts his old number and begins having real exchanges with the man who got his number after his death. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan will play the couple in the Sony adaptation titled Love Again.

American Prometheus (Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin)

Oppenheimer

Premiere Date: July 21, 2023

The next project for Christopher Nolan, the innovative director behind The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Tenet is an adaptation of J. Robert Oppenheimer via the full-scale autobiography of the “father of the atomic bomb,” American Prometheus. The 2005 nonfiction book is a dense 725 pages but gives readers an in-depth look at the life of the famed physicist before Cillian Murphy plays him alongside Oppenheimer ’s massive cast .

Dracula (Bram Stoker)

The Last Voyage Of Demeter

Premiere Date: August 11, 2023

Bram Stoker’s Dracula is an all-time classic novel that continues to be an inspiration for Hollywood films. The latest movie based on the 1897 vampire novel is Universal’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which is an adaptation of a chapter in it called “The Captain’s Log.” The movie directed by Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark’s André Øvredal will follow the strange events that befall the crew of a merchant ship as they are stalked by a dark presence.

The Trench (Steve Alten)

Meg 2: The Trench

Premiere Date: August 4, 2023

Five years after Warner Bros adapted Steve Alten’s Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror with a summer blockbuster starring Jason Statham, the sequel is upon us. Meg 2: The Trench will be based on the 1999 shark sequel, The Trench. The science fiction horror novel follows paleobiologist and Megaladon expert Jonas Taylor as he once again faces more frightening monsters.

Hallowe’en Party (Agatha Christie)

A Haunting In Venice

Premiere Date: September 15, 2023

Following Kenneth Branagh adapting two prior of Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot novels, 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile, the Belgian detective will be back for A Haunting in Venice. The movie will be an adaptation of Christie’s 1969 novel Hallowe’en Party, a murder mystery set during spooky season. The Haunting In Venice cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey and Kyle Allen.

Dune (Frank Herbert)

Dune: Part Two

Premiere Date: November 3, 2023

Denis Villeneuve beautifully adapted the first half of Frank Herbert’s Dune with 2021’s Dune. In fall 2022, we’ll get to pick up where the visionary filmmaker left off with the second half of the 658-page thick science fiction fantasy novel with Dune: Part II. The director has teased that the first installment was him setting the table and this upcoming 2023 movie will be an “amazing playground” to really unfold the story.

The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes (Suzanne Collins)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes

Premiere Date: November 17, 2023

A decade after rounding out her Hunger Games trilogy with Mockingjay, author Suzanne Collins surprised fans in 2020 with a prequel called The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes. The YA dystopian novel tells the story of President Snow before he was a tyrant leader, when he mentored the female District 12 tribute at 18. Lionsgate’s adaptation for the novel hits theaters this fall and The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes cast is stacked with talent like Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage and Viola Davis.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (Roald Dahl)

Wonka

Premiere Date: December 15, 2023

Roald Dahl’s beloved 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is once again the subject of a major movie, this time in the form of Wonka. The movie will see Timothée Chalamet playing a young Willy Wonka and tell his origin story, including answering the question as to how he met the Oompa-Loompas. While Wonka is not a straight adaptation of a novel, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to read through the book before this version adds to its story.

The Color Purple (Alice Walker)

The Color Purple

Premiere Date: December 20, 2023

Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize winning 1982 novel, The Color Purple, is set to hit the big screen again following Steven Spielberg’s decorated adaptation. This version will be a musical version of the story, which first hit the Broadway stage in 2005, once again telling the story of sisters Celie and Nettie across twenty years of being separated. The movie will star Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Colman Domingo and Corey Hawkins.

American Born Chinese (Gene Luen Yang)

American Born Chinese

Premiere Date: TBD 2023

Gene Luen Yang’s 2006 graphic novel American Born Chinese is being adapted into a new series that will be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription this year. The source material follows Jin Wang, a Chinese-American high schooler who struggles to fit into his new neighborhood. The novel has a ton of creative elements / action genre elements the series is set to adapt. The cast includes multiple of Everything Everywhere All At Once’s stars -- Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu.

Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Julia Quinn)

Bridgerton Season 3

Premiere Date: TBD 2023

Netflix found a phenomenon in 2020 with Bridgerton and the series is set to continue in 2023 with another adaptation of one of Julia Quinn’s novels from the regency romance series. The third season will go out of order in the Bridgerton book series, jumping to the 2002 fourth novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. This novel focuses on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s romance following the pair developing a friendship prior.

Red, White & Royal Blue (Casey McQuiston)

Red, White & Royal Blue

Premiere Date: TBD 2023

One of the most beloved contemporary romance novels in the last few years is Casey McQuiston’s Red, White & Royal Blue. The bestselling novel is a queer enemies-to-lovers' romance. It follows the first son of the president and his longtime nemesis Prince Henry who form an unlikely and potentially scandalous relationship. The movie will see Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine taking on the lead roles in an upcoming 2023 movie adaptation coming to Amazon Prime.

The Lightning Thief (Rick Riordan)

Percy Jackson And The Olympians

Premiere Date: TBD 2023

Disney+ is also adapting Rick Riordan’s popular Percy Jackson series for streaming. Percy Jackson and the Olympians will star The Adam Project’s Walker Scobell as the titular demigod in a TV show that has its author very much involved. The first season will adapt the debut novel, The Lightning Thief, which begins Percy’s journey in learning he is the son of Poseidon and has a much larger destiny than getting through middle school.

Anyone else ready to head to the library and the bookstore to get caught up on these? There are so many upcoming book-to-screen adaptations on the way and following along on what's next with your reading list is a great way to enjoy these movie and TV shows even more!