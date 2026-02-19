Quiz: Can You Name Both Movie Characters From These Iconic Duos?

With some of the most iconic movie duos, it's often hard to mention one without thinking about the other. That's what I had in mind when I put together this week's movie quiz. In this multiple-choice quiz, we give you the movie title (or part of it) and a photo of the leads. You answer with the names of the two characters.

In the case of movies that mention one or both of the names, blanks appear in place of the name. Didn't want to make it too easy! How many of these can you get right? Take the quiz below!