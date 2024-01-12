How To Watch The Traitors US Season 2 Online And From Anywhere

How To Watch The Traitors US Season 2 Online

The US version of reality game show The Traitors proved to be a hit both sides of the Atlantic when it aired early last year, coming hot on the heels of the UK iteration of the show. The Alan Cumming fronted show returns to Peacock for a second season on Friday, January 12, promising to be just as sensational as the first. Read on to find out everything you need to know about how and when to watch The Traitors US Season 2.

The game is simple – among the group will be Faithfuls and Traitors. The Traitors will murder one Faithful each night, while the Faithfuls have a chance to banish someone they suspect to be a Traitor. Get it right, the betrayers diminish, get it wrong, one of their number waves goodbye. If any Traitors are left when the game ends, they will win the prize pot, but if the Faithfuls have successfully dispatched all Traitors, they split the winnings. There will, of course, be plenty of twists, turns and shocks along the way.

Alan, and his boujie tartan wardrobe, will this time be joined by his dog Lala as they welcome another group of contestants to the Scottish Highlands. While the first season of The Traitors US set itself apart by placing a number of reality TV celebs in its cast, season 2 has gone all-star, with all 21 contestants being famous faces.

The contestants this year include boxer Deontay Wilder, Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Peppermint, Love Island star Ekin-Su, ex-UK Commons speaker John Bercow and basketball player Marcus (son-of-Michael) Jordan. There’s also Larsa Pippen, Phaedra Parks, Shereé Whitfield and Tamra Judge (all Real Housewives…) and from Survivor, Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine.

Keep reading to get everything you need on how to watch The Traitors US Season 2 and its aftershow online and from anywhere.

How to watch The Traitors US Season 2 in the US

Peacock is the home of The Traitors US and international versions from Australia and the UK.

Episodes of The Traitors US Season 2 will begin with a triple bill on Friday, January 12 at 6pm PT/9pm ET and will air the same time very Friday thereafter.

Peacock plans start from $5.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or you can go commercial free and pay $11.99 a month. There is also the option to pay for a year upfront and save 17%, working out at $59.99 and $119.99 annually respectively.

How to watch The Traitors US from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Traitors US just like you would at home.

While Peacock is locked to the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and tune into all the programmes on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Traitors US as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Peacock, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Traitors US, head to Peacock.

How to watch The Traitors US Season 2 in the UK

BBC iPlayer will be the place to watch The Traitors US Season 2 in the UK. There isn't a confirmed date yet, but it will likely drop as a boxset once the series has concluded in the US. Not to worry, though. You can currently watch The Traitors UK Season 2, which is airing new episodes weekly right now.

You can also catch the UK and Australian versions of the show on the streaming service.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Traitors US Season 2 in Australia

Network 10's free on-demand service 10Play will be the place to watch The Traitors US Season 2 eventually, though exactly when is unconfirmed.

10Play is also the home of The Traitors Australia, which has now ran for two seasons, with all episodes available to stream for free. To access, all you need to do is create an account with an Australian postcode and begin streaming.

Remember, 10Play locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch The Traitors US Season 2 in Canada

In Canada, you'll be able to watch The Traitors US Season 2 through Crave on the same schedule as the US. That means new episodes dropping from Friday, January 12.

Crave is also home to Season 1 of the US version in Canada and you can watch iterations from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada's own version, which concluded recently.

Crave plans start from $9.99 a month (+tax) with three plans to choose from. You can also opt to sign up at the annual rate and save, working out at 12 months for the price of 10.

What To Know About The Traitors US Season 2

The Traitors US Season 2 Episode Guide

The first three episodes of The Traitors US Season 2 drop on Peacock at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Friday, January 12. It will then release one episode a week at the same time every Friday until the Reunion Special on March 8.

Episode 1 - January 12, 2024

Episode 2 - January 12, 2024

Episode 3 - January 12, 2024

Episode 4 - January 19, 2024

Episode 5 - January 26, 2024

Episode 6 - February 2, 2024

Episode 7 - February 9, 2024

Episode 8 - February 16, 2024

Episode 9 - February 23, 2024

Episode 10 - March 1, 2024

Episode 11 (Cast Reunion) - March 8, 2024

The Traitors US Season 2 Trailer

Who Are The Contestants Of The Traitors US Season 2? Unlike other versions of The Traitors from around the globe, the second season of the US version features an all 'celebrity' line up after being half famous faces and half everyday people last year. This years contestants are: Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother

Dan Gheesling from Big Brother

Johnny Bananas from The Challenge

CT Tamburello from The Challenge

Trishelle Cannatella from The Challenge

Parvati Shallow from Survivor

Sandra Diaz Twine from Survivor

Mercedes Javid from Shahs of Sunset

Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County

Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami

Sheree Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Phaedra Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Peter Weber from The Bachelor

Peppermint from RuPaul's Drag Race

Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars

Kevin Kreider from Bling Empire

Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen from Love Island USA

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Love Island UK

Marcus Jordan, basketball player and Michael Jordan's son

Deontay Wilder, former boxing heavyweight champion

John Bercow, former Speaker of the UK House of Commons



Where Was The Traitors US Season 2 Filmed? The Traitors US is filmed in Ardross Castle, north of Inverness in Scotland. This is also home to the UK version of the show.

Is There A Traitors US Spin-Off Show? A new aftershow, The Traitors Postmortem, will air on Peacock and YouTube following each episode.

Who won Season 1 of The Traitors US? An explosive final roundtable saw Survivor star and Traitor Cirie Fields walk away with the whole prize pot after convincing the remaining Faithfuls, Arie, Quentin and Andie, that she was one of them so they would vote to end the game.