Sydney Sweeney Says So Long To Her Vacation With Photo Dump That Includes A Tropical Two-Piece Set, Zip Lines And An Insane Number Of Pool Floaties

Following Sydney Sweeney dominating the first few months of the 2024 movie release calendar , between Anyone But You and Immaculate, the actress spent some time away from lights and cameras to enjoy a vacation in Hawaii with a crew of friends. But sadly all vacations must come to an end. After sharing her week-long journey, Sweeney took to social media to say so long to her epic downtime with more trip photos.

Sydney Sweeney has been having a blast among palm trees and breathtaking beaches, but now she’s getting back to the grind. Here’s what she posted to Instagram on Saturday:

Sweeney wrote “ok gtg back to work now, this has been fun” alongside tons of photos and videos of her time on the islands. The first photo has Sweeney rocking a very tropical two-piece set and a flower in her hair and the second shows her swimming under a flowing waterfall. Among the photo dump, she can also be seen trying zip-lining with a couple of friends by her side. The most random of them all has to be the seventh image though, where a crazy amount of floaties are placed on her, covering her entire body.

The Anyone But You star hasn’t been shy about sharing her adventures across the past week. It all started with Sweeney taking to social media to share herself dressed as a chic pirate on a ship and doing karaoke of “Unwritten” as a fun nod to her recent rom-com hit. She also documented her time trying kiteboarding last weekend and shared photos of herself in black bikinis with some fun captions like “good times and tan lines” or when she hung upside down on a Jeep and wrote “hanging in Hawaii.”

The actress most certainly deserved some time soaking up the sun following such a busy moment in her career lately. During the holiday season, her and Glen Powell leaned into affair rumors while promoting Anyone But You before it became a box office hit. Then, she starred in Madame Web with Dakota Johnson in February before being the lead of Immaculate, which came out last month.

When Sweeney says she’s going back to work, for the moment we don’t actually know what she means. We do know she’s already completed filming on a Ron Howard movie called Eden, which is a survival thriller co-starring Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby and Jude Law. She has also wrapped on an AppleTV+ movie called Echo Valley, which is a thriller she made with Julianne Moore.

Perhaps she’s finally going to get moving on her Barbarella remake , which was announced back in 2022? We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about what’s next for Sweeney. In the meantime, it's great to see that the actress took some time for herself in between becoming a massive Hollywood star.