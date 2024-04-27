Breaking Down Fire Country's Three Biggest Changes Revealed In 'A Hail Mary' And How They Could Impact The Final Episodes Of Season 2

Spoilers are ahead for Season 2, Episode 7 of Fire Country. If you aren’t caught up, you can watch the show with a Paramount+ subscription , and you can catch new episodes on the 2024 TV schedule every Friday on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.

Following “A Hail Mary,” we officially only have two episodes left in Season 2 of Fire Country, and boy are we in for a ride. Knowing that Season 3 of Max Thieriot’s CBS drama is one the way, it could be inferred that they’d set the stakes for a shocking ending that will ripple into new episodes next fall. However, it became clear to me with this latest episode that major changes involving Bode, Jake, Vince, Sharon, Gabriela, Eve and Manny are being put into play now, and they’re going to deeply impact the final two hours of the season and what will come after.

Gen Decided She Wants To Stay With Jake Instead Of Bode

Likely, the biggest point of personal tension came when Jake confronted Bode and told him Gen wanted to stay with him following the death of Cara . Throughout the episode, it became clear that Cara’s daughter wanted to live with someone she already knew, and while it was a tough decision, she and Jake had an important conversation about her staying with him.

While Bode didn’t exactly freak out, he was shaken by the situation, because up to this point, he’d been doing everything to get out for Gen.

In the long run, I think Cara’s death, while tragic, will impact Bode positively , as he works to help Gen. However, this new development has left him a bit lost. As Jake said, everything Max Thieriot’s character does is for others, and it’s time he figures out how to be motivated by himself.

Going into the final two episodes of the season, I think we’re going to see Bode face a major reality check as he reorganizes his priorities. Hopefully, that will lead to good results. However, at the moment it feels like Jake and Gen’s choice will leave him angry and lost, and that’s going to deeply impact how he acts in these final moments of Season 2.

Three Rock Was Told It Needs To Close Immediately

Sadly, Eve inherited a fire program that was facing major challenges, and she’s about to take on the biggest one yet. At the end of the episode, the chief received a letter saying Three Rock would be closing immediately.

Obviously, this presents a big change for the camp, because their motivation can’t just be to put out fire, they also need to think about how to stay open.

Considering Fire Country’s Season 3 renewal , it feels like this problem could seep into the next installment, because it’s that big of a deal. The entire show revolves around the inmates at this camp, and if it closes it’s hard to know where they'll go, and more specifically, where Bode will go.

The work these guys do at this camp is what shortens their sentences, and if it closes, Bode’s path to freedom will likely be changed and extended...again.

Vince Has Some Sort Of Secret Health Issue, And Only Gabriela Knows About It

After Vince was electrocuted and very injured, it was revealed while he was in the hospital that he had a lingering tremor in his hand. It feels as though an injury like this could seriously impact his career. So, when Gabriela saw it, his immediate reaction was to tell her she had to keep it a secret.

So far, we haven’t really seen Vince and Gabriela interact, and this secret will bond them together in a new way. It also could cause issues in the firehouse and within the Leone family.

Vince holds a lot of power at Station 42, and it’s possible that this medical issue could impact his job. That alone would cause power shifts in the firehouse that’s already seen so much change, and I don’t think that’d be good. The last thing this place needs is more unexpected shifts; they need their stable leader.

Overall, Fire Country’s final two episodes are guaranteed to be full of drama because of these three specific changes. Between Bode figuring out his feelings about Jake taking Gen, the camp closing, and Vince’s new health problem, we’re in for a wild ride. To find out what happens next on Fire Country, make sure to tune in to CBS at 9 p.m. ET on Fridays.