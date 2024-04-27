Where Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan’s Personal Relationship Reportedly Stands Amid Legal Battle Involving Magic Mike And More

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are still in court over marital finances , including Magic Mike franchise profits. This development puzzled some fans as the former married duo officially separated in 2018 . However, another question arose in the current legal battle as many are wondering where Tatum and Dewan’s personal relationship reportedly stands amid all of this.

The former couple has remained silent on their matters. However, a reported source spilled to People the exes’ current relationship status. While Dewan and Tatum disagree about marital finances years after their dissolution, their focus remains on being parents to their 10-year-old daughter Everly . The alleged insider said:

They have been co-parenting and although the remaining money issues are frustrating, they don’t hate each other.

At least, the former Step Up stars are amicable for their daughter’s sake. It appears the financial battle is more of a formality, especially regarding the Magic Mike franchise. Dewan wants her share of the male stripper franchise, claiming Tatum used their shared funds to acquire the IP. However, Tatum countered that his expansive efforts allegedly began after the former couple formally separated in 2018. According to an insider, the married couple are surprised by their lengthy divorce despite not being on the same page .

The former couple aren’t just focused on co-parenting their 10-year-old daughter. Both actors have moved on romantically as “each is in love with someone else.”

Jenna Dewan is currently engaged to theater and TV actor Steve Kazee, with whom she shares a son. The couple is currently expecting their second child. Meanwhile, Channing Tatum has been no slouch in the dating department either. He is currently engaged to his Think Twice director Zoë Kravitz, and they’ve been together for a few years now.

A source mentioned the parents are ready “to get beyond these final issues” and “move ahead.” The Rookie star also clarified some viral statements about her ex a while back, saying there has been a lot of false information published about them.

Of course, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are focused on their post-divorce lives. It appears they’re ready to concentrate on their new families in peace. However, the former married couple must iron out their financial issues in the courts as a trial will begin on December 8.

In the meantime, both stars’ acting careers are going strong. Jenna Dewan is currently starring in The Rookie’s sixth season. The series airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on the 2024 TV schedule . Channing Tatum is gearing up for a productive year too, as he will star in upcoming 2024 movie releases Fly Me to the Moon and Blink Twice. The former will arrive in theaters on July 12 and the latter will premiere in movie cinemas on August 23.

Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more developments on the Channing Tatum-Jenna Dewan Magic Mike legal battle.