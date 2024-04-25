Fans Are Obsessed With New Netflix Series At 100% On Rotten Tomatoes, And Now The Star Is Speaking Out

Netflix continues to churn out compelling original movies and series as one of the best streaming services to subscribe to. Fans certainly seem to be obsessed with one of their new releases, Baby Reindeer, with the seven-episode series holding court in the No. 1 spot of the streamer’s Top TV shows. It’s also currently sporting a Certified Fresh 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and one of its stars, Nava Mau, has spoken out about all of the positive reactions.

Baby Reindeer is an adaptation of Richard Gadd's autobiographical one-man show of the same name. Gadd created and stars in the series as Donny, a fictionalized version of himself, telling the story of how he was stalked and sexually assaulted in his 20s. Following the high praise on Rotten Tomatoes , Nava Mau — who plays Teri, the trans woman who is dating Donny — posted a long message of gratitude on Instagram to thank fans for their support. Mau wrote:

Baby Reindeer has been out for one week, and the response has been overwhelming. Like whoa. When I first read the script a couple years ago, I saw myself in Teri. I also saw myself in every single character. Richard’s writing invites us to embrace honesty—true, ground-shaking, walls-crumbling honesty. And the truth is that we’re all human after all.

Richard Gadd has also been tracking Baby Reindeer’s success on his Instagram page, celebrating it hitting No. 1 on Netflix, both in the U.S. and the U.K. and noting its perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It seems he is certainly proud of what he and the cast have accomplished, which is what Nava Mau hoped for. She continued in her own post:

I hope that every single person who worked on this feels as proud as I am. I’m so lucky that Teri belonged to me for just a little while. Now, this story belongs to the world, and it’s beautiful to see what you all are doing with it. Thank you Richard for changing my life.

Critics are raving about the limited series, with Variety’s Aramide Tinubu calling it a “rare gem” that is “shocking, hilarious, painful and devastating.” Stephanie Malone of Morbidly Beautiful calls Baby Reindeer “an important and extraordinary journey,” and while it’s not an easy watch, she says, it may be one of the most rewarding series of 2024.

It’s not just the critics, though. People are hitting up X (Twitter) with some strong reactions, including:

Shook and Shattered. I do not think there is any art that explores the trauma and abuse faced by male victims to such unsettling depth. I do not believe I am the same person after watching this series.

Many noted on how hard it must have been for Richard Gadd to star in the series and relive his real-life trauma. Some Rotten Tomatoes comments from the audience included:

It was one of the most real, compelling stories I have ever watched. 100% – Genele P.

Phenomenal. An unflinching portrayal of several difficult subjects. I wish all television was as brave as this. – David F.

This is the best show I've ever seen. – Juan Manuel G.

A masterpiece! Raw, unapologetic and honest. Thank you for the strength and courage to share your story in such a gripping and well written piece of work. Wow. – Emma M.

This is probably thee most confusing, disturbing, gut wrenching yet equally captivating and enthralling show I have watched yet. What a trip! Absolute masterpiece! – Nwabisa N.