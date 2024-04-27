Tom Holland Shows His Support For Zendaya And Challengers By Hyping It Up With Loving Instagram Post

Zendaya is back on the big screen this weekend to star in tennis flick Challengers , and her Spider-Man co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland is going to be first in line to buy a ticket. That's because, the actor took to social media on Saturday morning to promote his girl’s leading role and it’s adorable!

The actress has been having an especially big year already, having been part of the Dune: Part Two cast , which is the highest-grossing film among 2024 movie releases thus far. As Zendaya steps into the middle of the Challengers love triangle alongside Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, Holland supported his partner with this post on Instagram :

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) A photo posted by on

The actor simply shared a poster of Challengers and wrote: “I know what I’m doing this weekend!” Apparently, you can definitely see Tom Holland catching Zendaya in cinemas during the movie’s opening weekend. In the comment section, people were loving Holland being Zendaya’s supportive boyfriend and hype man, with one writing “we love a supportive man,” while another commented “#1 Zendaya stan” in reference to the Marvel actor.

Another wave of comments, perhaps those who have seen the spicy tennis romance, urged Tom Holland to maybe skip out on this one. Since Challengers involves Zendaya’s Tashi Duncan getting into a love affair with her two male leads, all the jokes were coming in regarding how he might react to Zendaya’s sultry on-screen moments.

While Zendaya hasn’t commented on what it might be like to watch sexy scenes with Tom Holland, she was asked about what it's like to watch Challengers alongside her parents. She said she thought it was “hilarious” but “they all know the rating of the movie” and have been “forewarned.”

No matter what though, Tom Holland is clearly all on board to support his girlfriend as she leads in Challengers. He also took to his Instagram story to post this:

(Image credit: Tom Holland/Instagram)

Challengers sees Zendaya playing a former tennis prodigy who ends up in the center of a huge showdown game between her husband and his former best friend who is also her former lover. The movie is directed by Luca Guadagnino, who memorably helmed Call Me By Your Name from a script written by Justin Kuritzkes.

Critics have been praising Zendaya for the role , with CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes giving the film 4.5 out of 5 stars in his Challengers review . He said her performance is a “flat out triumph” and a “career defining role” as she “dominates the screen with cold-as-ice one-liners and ferocious energy.”

As Challengers lands in theaters, it looks like the movie is set to have a solid first weekend. The movie already earned $6.2 million on its opening day (per Variety ) and is projected to take home $15 million in North American theaters by Monday, thus becoming the No. 1 release of the weekend.

So, all-in-all, Tom Holland's hype is real, warranted and super sweet.