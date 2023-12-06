When Can I Watch The Traitors UK Season 2? Everything We Know – Release Date, Host, Spin-Off

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: January 3, 2024 Channel: BBC One Stream Free: BBC iPlayer (UK) International Stream: Peacock (US) | 9Now (AU) | Crave (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Starting Down Under, the Brits quickly adopted the latest reality TV game show phenomenon, and the BBC saw huge success with The Traitors UK. Presented by Claudia Winkleman, the show has truly captivated the nation with over 34 million views on BBC iPlayer, and it's been confirmed for a second (and third!) season. Here's everything you need to know about when and how you can watch The Traitors UK Season 2.

Considering I'm English, I might be biased, but the best iteration of one of the hottest reality TV shows to come out of last year might very well be The Traitors UK. Not only because it has Claud and her jaunty bangs at the helm, but because it throws together a group of regular civilians with top tier, dry British humor. Its setting and challenges build tension for some of the most jaw-clenching, edge-of-your-seat reality TV I've seen in some time. It says it all that the US version adopted the exact same location and challenges...

A game of Faithfuls and Traitors, 22 contestants take part in missions to build up a cash prize of £120,000. Described as "the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust" by the BBC, strangers will gather in the Scottish Highlands with Claud selecting two contestants to turn from Faithfuls to Traitors on the first day. Faithfuls will be then on a mission to build the prize fund and sniff out the Traitors to ensure they don't get their hands on the money.

Every night, the Traitors gather to 'murder' one of the Faithfuls, with a 'Banishment Vote' taking place every evening at the round table, where the Faithfuls will aim to get rid of one of the Traitors in their midst. Should Traitors remain come the final, they will be able to claim the prize money for themselves. But if the game is won by the Faithfuls, those in the final will be able to share the prize fund.

With a release date now confirmed, finding out everything you need to know about when and how to watch The Traitors UK Season 2, as well as all the latest news on who this season's competitors will be, the new spin-off show, and more.

Watch The Traitors UK online in the UK

The Traitors UK makes its return for Season 2 on January 3, 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm GMT. New episodes will air on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights with Episode 2 and 3 arriving on iPlayer immediately after the show premieres on Wednesday, January 3.

You can then watch The Traitors: Uncloacked with Ed Gamble on BBC Two immediately after the new episode airs.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Want to watch the other iterations of The Traitors? BBC iPlayer is also home to The Traitors US and The Traitors Australia.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Traitors UK from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Traitors and stream the 60th anniversary specials just like you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Traitors as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Traitors UK, head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch The Traitors UK Season 2 in the US

Peacock is the home of The Traitors US and is also where you'll find the first season of The Traitors UK. There will likely be some delay between Season 2 airing in the UK and arriving in the US, but we'll update this page when we know more.

Peacock plans start from $5.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or you can go commercial free and pay $11.99 a month. There is also the option to pay for a year upfront and save 17%, working out at $59.99 and $119.99 annually respectively.

How to watch The Traitors UK Season 2 in Australia

Network 10's free on-demand service 10Play will be the place to watch The Traitors UK Season 2, though Aussies are likely to experience some delay with the first season only arriving on the platform in March 2023, three months after it originally aired in the UK.

10Play is also the home of The Traitors Australia, which has now ran for two seasons, with all episodes available to stream for free. To access, all you need to do is create an account with an Australian postcode and begin streaming.

Remember, 10Play locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch The Traitors UK Season 2 in Canada

In Canada, you'll be able to watch The Traitors UK Season 2 through Crave, though there is no official date on when episodes will arrive on the platform.

Home to Season 1 of The Traitors UK, you can also watch iterations from the US, Australia, New Zealand, and the new Canadian version, which began on October 2, 2023.

Crave plans start from $9.99 a month (+tax) with three plans to choose from. You can also opt to sign up at the annual rate and save, working out at 12 months for the price of 10.

Everything We Currently Know About The Traitors UK Season 2

When Is The Traitors UK Coming Back For A Second Season? The BBC has been teasing the second season of The Traitors UK with a cloaked Claudia Winkleman haunting our screens for the last few weeks, with one green cloaked traitor even appearing on this year's Strictly Come Dancing. It has now been confirmed that The Traitors UK Season 2 will start in January 3, 2024 on BBC One at 9pm GMT.

Will Claudia Winkleman Return To Host The Traitors UK Season 2? Worry not, the utterly kookie, wonderful Claudia Winkleman isn't going anywhere and confirmed she will be returning to host The Traitors UK Season 2. "I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately."

Who Will Take Part In The Traitors UK Season 2? Unlike the US iteration that includes moderate celebrities in its line-up of Faithfuls and Traitors, The Traitors UK features regular people of the public, and that appears to be the case once again for Season 2. A casting call was put out in February 2023 with the application closing on July 31, 2023. As for who the 22 contestants will be competing for the cash prize in The Traitors UK Season 2... Well, they haven't been revealed yet, but when they are we'll be sure to share.

When And Where Was The Traitors UK Season 2 Filmed? The Traitors UK is filmed in Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, with Season 2 filmed across the summer and fall of 2023. This is also where The Traitors US was filmed.