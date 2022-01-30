Betty White's Assistant Shares Cute Story About How The Star Felt After Learning Her 100th Birthday Celebration Would Hit Theaters

2021 was rough, but the last day of the year brought the really sad news that TV legend Betty White had passed away . It was less than a month before her 100th birthday , making her passing even harder to handle for a lot of the actresses’ fans. In preparation for the huge milestone of a birthday, a 100th Birthday Celebration had been in the works , and White’s assistant has now shared a cute story regarding how the star felt about the celebration being shared in theaters.

Apparently, the fact that people would want to buy movie tickets to a program celebrating a TV star was a pleasant thought to Betty White. Per The Wall Street Journal, White’s assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, said her client was overjoyed with the reception of her 100th Birthday Celebration. Here’s what the star’s assistant said exactly of the late TV legend's reaction:

She’s a TV gal, as she would always say. She was tickled that people were going to buy a ticket to see her in the movie theater.

Betty White had a very long career in Hollywood, dating all the way back to the ‘50s. Although some of her best TV and Movie performances were indeed from films, she is overwhelmingly known for her work on TV. Yes, The Proposal is now a cult classic and showcased what a gem White was, but her role as Rose on The Golden Girls is iconic to various generations of viewers.

The fact that someone with such a rich history and popularity could still be so humble and happy that people would buy tickets to see her in a movie theater is just so endearing. Even before her passing, other funny and familiar faces in Hollywood were giving the star props for her comedic chops and what she has given the comedy community over the years. It’s clear that she has left her mark on our world, and that impact will be one that remains for some time.

It wasn’t only those who worked alongside Betty White on screen that mourned her passing and paid tribute to the legend , fans did as well. Because the star spent the majority of her life on the TV screens of many, it only makes sense that her 100th year would be celebrated with those who had watched her tell so many stories and play her many characters over the years.

This delightful story about how she reacted with goes a long way in showing that she truly didn’t realize just how loved she was by the world. Hopefully, she’s now in a place where she can see how her passing has brought people together to share the opinion that she was truly one of the best of us.