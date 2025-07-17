Freakier Friday’s Popcorn Bucket Is Definitely Freaky And Fun

It’s hard to believe the Freaky Friday sequel we’ve all been waiting for will be here in less than a month. With the original cast and Pinkslip making their return to the body-swapping flick, you better believe my ticket is already in the bag. However, I'm about to spend more money on this experience, because one thing I’ll proudly be clutching onto during the 2025 movie release is Freakier Friday’s new popcorn bucket that definitely screams freaky and fun.

Based on the trailer of the upcoming family-friendly movie , Anna and Tess Coleman will be switching bodies again. Except this time around, their souls won’t be inside of each other. Anna will be switching bodies with her daughter, and Tessa will be switching with her soon-to-be-step-granddaughter.

So, with so much switching going on, it feels natural for the same thing to happen to the Disney movie’s new popcorn buckets. @DiscussingFilm revealed Freakier Friday’s freaky and fun merchandise companion fans will love, take a look:

The ‘FREAKIER FRIDAY’ popcorn bucket and drink cups are switched. pic.twitter.com/Q9FUbOpfF5July 16, 2025

When I first looked at Freakier Friday’s popcorn buckets, I thought they were just ordinary containers with the film’s poster on them. But, look again. Is it for soda or popcorn? Or is it for popcorn or soda? It can be both! In what looks like packs of two, there are skinny containers that look like the standard size for a drink, but take off the lid of the other container, and it can be used for popcorn.

The same is said for the wide container that looks like the perfect size for a large popcorn. But, insert a plastic slot for a straw in the other container, and you get a drink. So, they swapped bodies! The design is truly a very creative way of celebrating Freakier Friday’s plot of switching bodies and the hilarity that can come from it.

It’s a real relief that, despite the title of the movie, I don’t need to be totally freaked out by Freakier Friday’s popcorn bucket. I'm thankful that I don't need to be worried about seeing Lindsay Lohan or Jamie Lee Curtis’ head split open like one of M3GAN 2.0 ’s popcorn buckets . While I do love the outlandish vessels (I'm looking at you, Dune: Part 2 popcorn bucket), I also love simple yet silly items like this one.

I'm also stoked that this is another popcorn bucket that can be added to the list of stellar merch made for some of this year's best family-favorite movies, which includes How to Train Your Dragon ’s Toothless bucket and Jurassic World ’s gyrosphere bucket . Freakier Friday’s bucket is light, fun, and freaky in just the right way, and I'm so here for it!

Freakier Friday may not be out in theaters yet, but I’m setting my hopes really high on this one. According to audience reactions to Freaky Friday's sequel , there was “laughter, cheering, and singing.” With Pinkslip’s “Take Me Away” making a comeback, I’m sure I’ll be singing along too. Between the nostalgia, seeing Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunite on the big screen, and a popcorn/drink bucket awaiting at the concession stand, I don’t see how we can go wrong.

While you invite your friends and family to see Freakier Friday on August 8, don’t forget to embrace more freakiness with its new popcorn/drink buckets. Whether it’s popcorn or soda, your movie companion will still be a real treat to bring with you to the movie.