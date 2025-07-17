Critics Have Seen Eddington, And They’re Saying Joaquin Phoenix And Pedro Pascal’s Neo-Western Has Been ‘Designed To Enrage Us’
Who wants to revisit 2020?
Ari Aster, the director behind some of the best A24 movies like Midsommar and Hereditary, is back with a new film on the 2025 movie calendar. Eddington, which hits theaters on July 18, is a step away from horror, as Aster tackles the neo-Western genre. People had a lot of thoughts about Beau Is Afraid, Aster’s last film, and it sounds like Eddington is equally divisive.
Eddington reunites Ari Aster with Beau Is Afraid star Joaquin Phoenix, who plays small-town sheriff Joe Cross in this tense 2020-era dark comedy. Pedro Pascal co-stars as Mayor Ted Garcia, and they’ll be joined in the upcoming A24 movie by Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Luke Grimes. David Ehrlich of IndieWire gives it an A-, praising the director for his exploration of the pandemic as the moment that forever tore a hole in the fabric of American society. He says:
Lindsey Bahr of the Associated Press gives the movie 2 stars out of 4, writing that no side is spared as the town spirals into chaos and gruesome violence over mask mandates, conspiracy theories and TikTok trends. Revisiting 2020 again so soon in such a way just might break your brain, Bahr says, writing:
Aaron Neuwirth of We Live Entertainment says Ari Aster’s Eddington is sure to trigger certain emotions in the audience, but is also quite funny, playing up comedic tension to balance the more violent portions of the movie. Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal are excellent, Neuwirth says, continuing:
Travis Hopsin of Punch Drunk Critics says the fear surrounding the pandemic, Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd protests that’s depicted in Eddington is “designed to enrage us,” but the most terrifying part of Ari Aster’s film is how accurate it is. The critic says:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting gives Eddington 2 out of 5 skulls, however, calling it “empty provocation.” Ari Aster gets too ambitious, the critic says, trying to recapture every point of contention from 2020, which makes the movie increasingly convoluted over time. It’s well-directed, and Joaquin Phoenix’s performance is “riveting,” but overall, Navarro finds it lacking:
It sounds like Ari Aster is dealing with some pretty heavy material from a time we remember all too well and that we haven’t exactly gotten past as a society. If you want to go on this ride with Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and the rest, Eddington will be available to catch on the big screen starting Friday, July 17.
