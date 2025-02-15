32 Random Celebrities Who Hosted WWE's Raw From 2009-2014

There have been all kinds of different eras throughout WWE’s history. The New Generation, the Attitude Era, the Ruthless Aggression phase, the PG-TV days, and others quickly come to mind. But one that is thankfully mostly forgotten these days is the WWE Raw Celebrity Host era between 2009 and 2014. Celebrity involvement in WWE has always been a thing going back to WrestleMania 1, but the company went overboard over a decade ago, and so many random names hosted or appeared on the flagship show.

Here are 32 random celebrities who hosted Monday Night Raw…

Bob Barker - September 7, 2009

In addition to being one of the best game show hosts of all time, the late Bob Barker was also one of the most unforgettable Raw hosts. Appearing on a September 2009 episode, the The Price is Right legend held a WWE-themed version of the show, which included an appearance from the villainous Irwin R. Schyster.

William Shatner - February 1, 2010

William Shatner has had multiple appearances on Raw over the years (his 1995 run-in with Jerry “The King” Lawler is hilarious), so it only made sense for the Star Trek icon to host WWE’s flagship show in February 2010. Captain Kirk singing WWE superstars’ entrance themes was not what anyone expected, but it was still wild and low-key great.

Pee-Wee Herman - November 1, 2010

Pee-Wee Herman, aka the late Paul Reubens , hosted Monday Night Raw back in November 2010 when the weekly show was broadcast from the iconic Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York. Herman had some great run-ins throughout the night and was even paired up with Big Show, who was dressed up like the beloved character.

Jeremy Piven - August 3, 2009

If you’ve watched any WWE clip shows over the years, you have more than likely seen the infamous “SummerFest” promo from Jeremy Piven. Appearing on Raw to promote The Goods in August 2009, the Entourage star flubbed and gave WWE’s SummerSlam an unintentional new name on live TV.

Jerry Springer - February 15, 2010

Jerry Springer and WWE go hand-in-hand, so it was only a matter of time before the late TV show host popped up on Monday Night Raw. In February 2010, the former mayor of Cincinnati showed up to host the weekly wrestling show where he added some of the gimmicks from the long-running Jerry Springer show.

Betty White - February 10, 2014

Betty White did a lot in her nearly 100 years on this planet, including hosting Monday Night Raw in February 2014. Though the Golden Girls star didn’t clothesline anyone or compete in the Elimination Chamber, she did have some great moments on the mic in various promo segments.

Seth Green - July 13, 2009

Seth Green was one of the first Monday Night Raw celebrity hosts. But the Robot Chicken co-creator did more than just talk, as he got himself involved in a six-man tag main event in which he teamed up with John Cena and Triple H where they defeated Legacy.

Hugh Jackman - September 19, 2011

Hugh Jackman has been on Raw a couple of times over the years, with the better of the two being his time on the show promoting Real Steel in September 2011. Near the end of the match, Wolverine got in on the action and clocked United States Champion Dolph Ziggler in the jaw, helping Zack Ryder win a non-title match. That punch was just so great!

Arnold Schwarzenegger And Joe Manganiello - March 24, 2014

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joe Manganiello showed up on Monday Night Raw in March 2014 to promote their action flick, Sabotage. But while doing so, the pair of actors also got physical with The Miz, who tried to crash their in-ring promo with Hulk Hogan.

Shaquille O’Neal - July 27, 2009

Shaquille O’Neal famously showed up in the 3rd Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, but that wasn’t his first time in WWE. Back in 2009, when he was still playing basketball, Shaq appeared on Raw and had a hilarious interaction with Chris Jericho. Seriously, Y2J looks like a child next to the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer.

The Muppets - October 31, 2011

The Muppets and WWE are two things you probably never thought you’d see together. Well, that happened in October 2011 when beloved characters like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and Beaker (his run-in with Sheamus is hilarious) all showed up on the Raw Supershow.

David Hasselhoff - April 12, 2010

A couple of weeks after WrestleMania 26, David Hasselhoff showed up on Monday Night Raw recorded from London’s O2 Arena. The special guest host entered the ring to one of his own songs, danced around with some ladies, and then kicked off the night’s festivities. It was wild, it was random, and it was just something to see.

The Hot Tube Time Machine Cast - March 29, 2010

Around the release of Hot Tub Time Machine, Rob Corddry and Clark Duke served as the guest hosts of Monday Night Raw. Much like the movie itself, this appearance is largely forgotten by most. However, there was an incredibly awkward hot tub segment that was saved by Mark Henry and Hornswoggle.

Pete Rose - March 22, 2010

Pete Rose had some unfortunate run-ins with Kane back during the height of the Attitude Era (the Big Red Machine put a beating on the Hit King at WrestleMania 14 and 15), and history repeated itself when the notorious baseball player hosted Raw in March 2010. The man was shook when an unmasked Kane confronted him backstage.

Cyndi Lauper - June 18, 2012

Cyndi Lauper, who famously sang “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” has long been connected with WWE, having appeared during the inaugural WrestleMania. So, it only seemed natural for her to show up and have some fun on Raw in June 2012 when she helped put a beating on Heath Slater, who was in the middle of a run in which he got destroyed by all kinds of returning stars.

Kevin Hart - June 16, 2014

Kevin Hart, who was in the middle of his unprecedented rise to the top of the pop culture mountain, appeared on Monday Night Raw in June 2014. He made jokes, he got in the ring, and he hung out with Adam Rose and his Rosebuds. It was a strange time in WWE, and this was one of the wildest moments of that summer.

Ashton Kutcher - May 31, 2010

Ashton Kutcher showing up on Raw is so random, but again, this was WWE in May 2010. It was a weird transitional period where the company was trying anything and willing to throw anything at the wall to see if it stuck.

Mike Tyson - January 11, 2010

A little over a decade after showing up and making WrestleMania 14 one of the biggest nights in wrestling history, Mike Tyson hosted a January 2010 episode of Monday Night Raw where he did everything from intimidate wrestlers to hang out with Hornswoggle. The image of the notorious boxer hanging out backstage surrounded by Fight Night Round 4 posters and games was a sight to see.

Flavor Flav - May 10, 2010

If you thought Flavor Flav giving a weather report on the Salt Lake City news was something, wait until you hear about his May 2010 appearance on Monday Night Raw. During the Public Enemy rapper’s one-night stint on the show, he joked, he rapped, and he worked with R-Truth. Can we get him to come back and team up with Truth again? Please?

Freddie Prinze Jr. - August 17, 2009

Freddie Prinze Jr. showing on Monday Night Raw isn’t the most random thing, considering the I Know What You Did Last Summer and She’s All That star was a longtime writer for WWE’s creative team. The man knows wrestling and knows how to have a laugh at his own expense, as was shown in a segment on an August 2009 episode where Santino Marella approaches Prinze with an idea for a new chapter in his slasher series.

Jon Lovitz - May 24, 2010

Jay Sherman from The Critic would probably say “It stinks!” when talking about WWE’s celebrity host era, but Jon Lovitz, who voiced the character, seemed to have a lot of fun when he hosted Raw in May 2010. Did he look like a fish out of water? Sure,

Jon Heder And Don Johnson - January 18, 2010

Did you know Jon Heder and Don Johnson made a movie together? Well, it’s true. Back in January 2018, the Napoleon Dynamite star and Miami Vice legend shared the screen in When in Rome led by Kristen Bell and Josh Duhamel. On top of that, the two co-hosted Raw where they formed a short-lived (one-night) tag team.

Larry King - October 8, 2012

Legendary talk show host Larry King died in January 2021 , leaving behind memories of some of the best interviews in the history of radio and TV. But did you know that King appeared on an October 2012 episode of Monday Night Raw where he gave fans a new spin on his classic format? Well, it happened, and it involved The Miz getting all heated when pressed by King. Sadly, King didn’t choke him out, but it was fun to watch.

The Three Stooges - April 9, 2012

The Three Stooges, or the versions played by Will Sasso, Sean Hayes, and Chris Diamantopoulos in the 2012 comedy inspired by the classic comedy trio, showed up on Monday Night Raw to promote the Farrelly Brothers movie. The saving grace of the whole appearance was Sasso coming out dressed as Hulk Hogan. It was incredible and you could tell the MadTV star was genuinely having fun out in the ring.

Aaron Paul - March 3, 2014

When making his rounds on the promotional circuit for Need for Speed in March 2014, Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul showed up and hosted Monday Night Raw. This was one of the final guest host spots, and it’s one that’s pretty forgettable more than a decade later.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. - August 24, 2009

A year and a few months after defeating Big Show at WrestleMania 24, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. showed up on Monday Night Raw in August 2009. During the appearance, Mayweather had a confrontation with Big Show and Chris Jericho (Jeri-Show) and eventually stood in the corner of Mark Henry and MVP in a tag match later that night.

The MacGruber Cast - April 19, 2010

Will Forte and Kristen Wiig popped up on Monday Night Raw in April 2010 to promote MacGruber, but they didn’t come as themselves. Instead, the SNL alum came in character, which resulted in some hilarious run-ins with WWE superstars, several of whom showed up in the satirical action comedy .

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi - March 14, 2011

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, best known for her time on Jersey Shore, had a little WrestleMania run back in 2011, which included a spot on Monday Night Raw. A few weeks later, the TV star would pull off the impossible and get a win at the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

Mark Cuban - December 7, 2009

Mark Cuban knows a thing or two about tense situations, though none of his work on Shark Tank could have prepared him for what happened when he hosted Raw in December 2009. After moderating a segment involving Sheamus and John Cena prior to their TLC match, the Celtic Warrior slammed Cuban through a table propped up in the corner.

Dennis Miller - December 14, 2009

Dennis Miller showed up for the 2009 Slammy Awards on Monday Night Raw and spent the better part of his time making political jokes and providing commentary on WWE superstars with some so-bad-it’s-good Photoshop skills. People chuckled but quickly forgot the segment.

Johnny Knoxville - October 4, 2010

Long before Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn in one of the most chaotic matches on the WrestleMania 38 card, the stuntman-turned-Hollywood star hosted an October 2010 episode of Monday Night Raw. Taking place days before the release of Jackass 3D, Knoxville pulled out some hilarious pranks, with Ted Dibiase Jr. on the receiving end of the torment.

Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne - November 2, 2009

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne were inescapable in the 2000s, so it was only natural for the pair to host an episode of Monday Night Raw in November 2009. Their Raw’s Got Talent segment is without a doubt one of the worst things to ever happen on Raw, which is saying something.