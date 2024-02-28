'More Conniving Than The Innocent Airhead': Golden Girls Writer Addresses Rumors Of Drama Between Betty White And Bea Arthur

The Golden Girls is a classic TV sitcom and, even decades after its conclusion in 1992, it continues to be honored by everyone from Deadpool to the many who catch the reruns that continue to air. I love the series for the strong bond the four lead characters have despite their differences. Though I was shocked to learn that two stars were apparently engaged in some drama during its run. Betty White might've been Hollywood's biggest sweetheart to live north of 90, but Bea Arthur allegedly had a different opinion of her.

Bea Arthur, who played Dorothy Zbornak during the show's seven seasons, notoriously called up a viewer who spoke negatively about The Golden Girls. That energy was reportedly present while she was making the show, too. TV writer Stan Zimmerman wrote in his book, The Girls: From Golden To Gilmore, that she felt a certain way about Rose Nylund actress Betty White. Check out the excerpt via People, which shares Arthur's supposed thoughts about White:

During our time on set, I never felt tension between the two. I only heard stories and recently learned, from producer Marsha Posner Williams on a podcast, that Bea thought Betty was two-faced.

Betty White had some great episodes as Rose on The Golden Girls, and her character was often portrayed as aloof, gullible and delightful. Perhaps that's why the narrative of her being two-faced would be so hard to believe for some, though Bea Arthur might've known her better than most. It's interesting to hear, especially given that Arthur opted out of the show's usually forgotten spinoff, The Golden Palace.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show icon was held in high regard even before her time on The Golden Girls. Yet, based on what's written in this book, it would appear that the Maude star wasn't her biggest fan. Stan Zimmerman even went as far as to allege that Bea Arthur found her colleague to be "conniving" in real life:

Bea liked real people. I had the sense that Betty was more like Sue Ann Nivens, the character she played on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, than she was like Rose. More conniving than the innocent airhead from St. Olaf.

The Golden Girls fan in me wants to believe that this is just classic cynicism akin to the mistrust that Dorothy is known for. Yet, obviously, we have to separate the artists from their art. And, at the end of the day, regardless if it was said or not, it's just the opinion of one person and doesn't necessarily make it a fact.

32 Famous TV Comedies Set Outside New York And Los Angeles (Image credit: NBC) The Golden Girls isn't the only sitcom that happens outside of New York and Los Angeles.

While I'm eager to learn more about Stan Zimmerman's book The Girls: From Golden To Gilmore, there is a part of me that feels uncomfortable learning these details. After all, the main cast -- which also included Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty -- have since passed on and are unable to say their piece. With that, we're left with the anecdotes from those who worked alongside them.

Hearing first-hand stories from their collaborators is interesting, but when it borders into scandalous territory, I tend to be wary of what's said. I guess, at the very least, what we may be able to derive from these comments is that Bea Arthur and Betty White had different personalities. While this information will remain in the back of my head, it won't negatively impact my enjoyment of the show (which can be binged with a Hulu subscription).

Those who'd like to see the two stars at their comedic best can also check their local listings to see when the repeats of the beloved series are being broadcast. It's a sharp comedy that more than holds up today.