Kaitlin Olson Is Pretty PG On High Potential, But It’s An NSFW Line From Her Max Show Hacks She Wishes Fans Would Yell At Her In Public

After watching Kaitlin Olson bring all the ditz and sleaze to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia as Sweet Dee, longtime fans were jolted to see her make the jump to network TV to star in ABC’s freshman dramedy High Potential, which will return to the 2025 TV schedule this fall to answer some big finale questions in Season 2. Her role is almost shockingly PG, and isn’t likely to produce a ton of memorable quotes for fans to scream at her in public.

Which is quite different from what she’s used to, as the actress has long dealt with fans screaming “Shut up, bird!” at her in reference to the Always Sunny Gang’s favorite insult for Dee. And it’s probably not all that weird to have someone yell “Hey, Morgan!” at her from across the street. But she would apparently love it if fans hollered out one of her most distinctly NSFW lines from HBO’s Hacks, as she shared while on Late Night with Seth Meyers. As she put it:

That would bring me so much joy. It hasn't happened yet. I do get a lot of 'Dee's a bird,' but no 'What a cunt' yet. Much to my children's dismay. Because they did see the episode and they do love yelling that at me.

Of all the lines to yell at someone, especially someone that the yeller is a fan of, "What a cunt!" is probably on the exact opposite end of the spectrum from "Hi!" or someone's name being bellowed out. It's the kind of line that you know will make you come across as that much more like an appreciative fan to the celebrity, while also potentially alienating you from everyone else in the immediate area.

As such, it's probably best to wait until no one else is around. But then you run the risk of walking down a quiet and empty hospital hallway, and then there comes Kaitlin Olson, and before you know it, you've just screamed an obscenity in front of a bunch of nursing mothers. (I don't know how this hospital works.)

But it might still be worth trying it out, because as Olson herself put it:

It's a home-run punchline.

The line in question was uttered with gusto in the third episode of Hacks' Emmy-winning third season, "The Roast of Deborah Vance," written by comedian Joe Mande. It's definitely a stand-out episode, as one would expect from a fictional roast on a series about stand-ups, even if it wasn't one of the eps that sparked an award win. Is there anything out there called the Cuntys? If so...

Kaitlin Olson and hubby Rob McElhenney, who is a true-blue fan of High Potential, share two children together, as the actress alluded to by saying they love to yell the Hacks line at her. And while they likely don't mind their 14-year-old tuning into the bizarro murder stories depicted in High Potential, she did tell Seth Meyers that they kept both kids from watching It's Always Sunny for as long as possible, but that it's no longer feasible to delay such things.

And so of course there came the nightmare moment when the teenage son witnessed the Always Sunny moment in which his dad, in the role of Mac, puts together the stellar home workout...product....the Ass-Pounder 4000. Which, as those familiar can attest, is basically just an exercise bike with a specifically placed dildo on it, for an enhanced journey that doesn't come naturally while biking in nature. And Olson had the most hilarious reaction, which was essentially just a series of noises. As she put it:

Then I like, pause it and I'm like, 'Ahhhhhh..umm. Ehhh, we gotta give this some context.' And then I don't know what context to give it. . . . I'm like, "Have at it, kid. You're on your own."

The world can only hope that this kid grows up and creates some of the greatest comedy that has ever been comedied. Anything less will just be...Charlie-like.

But before we even get to seeIt's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 debut, fans with Max subscriptions will get to catch back up with Ava and Deborah when Hacks Season 4 hits streaming on April 10.