Jenna Ortega Explained Why She's 'Always Scared' During Fan Encounters, And I Get It

Season 2 of Wednesday is finally dropping soon on the 2025 TV schedule, meaning that fans will soon be reunited with Jenna Ortega’s take on the beloved Addams Family character. The series, which premiered in 2022, launched Ortega to new heights. Not only did the Wednesday dance go viral, but she was getting recognized more than ever before. Even now, though, she’s scared of fan encounters, and I don’t blame her.

Ortega has been in the public eye for over a decade now, but her big break came when she landed the role of Harley Diaz in Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle in 2016. Her career has found new heights with Wednesday and the Scream franchise. That being said, she’s still not used to meeting fans, recalling to The Hollywood Reporter some scary encounters and why she’s not too fond of them:

I’m always scared. Somebody shouting your name in public is insane. Sometimes I feel uncomfortable when it’s grown men approaching me. Also, sometimes people shout vile things. Like, you don’t stop for somebody because you’re going to be late for something, and they’re calling you a “cunt whore” in front of your mother. It’s horrific.

Not only can it be overwhelming just walking and immediately hearing people shouting your name, but it can also be scary, depending on who is approaching you. Ortega’s only 22, she was only 14 when she started on Disney Channel, and I can only imagine the type of people she has come across between then and now. People probably don’t think about how young some of these celebrities are when they randomly meet them, and even though Ortega can more than likely hold her own, it’s still terrifying, especially when her own mother hears some of the nasty things people tell her.

Jenna Ortega is one of many stars to get really famous after landing a role on Netflix, and it seems like she’s been working nonstop since Wednesday’s first season. She’s previously opened up about the changes in her life post-Wednesday, noting how she missed having less pressure despite still being as grateful as ever for the role. It’s definitely hard to find a new normal, and knowing how cruel some people can be does not make it easy.

Of course, scary fan encounters and the pressures that she experiences are not the only price to pay when it comes to fame. Ortega has been on the wrong side of the rumor mill more than once throughout her career, even more so in recent years after word got out about her putting her foot down on the set of the first season of Wednesday. Luckily that didn’t diminish her star power, and she’s now a producer on the upcoming second season and has been landing role after role.

It can only be assumed that the fan encounters won’t get any easier for Ortega as she only continues to grow in Hollywood. If anything, hopefully, they will at least get a little less scary the more she gets used to it.