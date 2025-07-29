Jennifer Love Hewitt Is A Huge Fan Of Kaitlin Olson's High Potential, And I Love Her Idea For A 9-1-1 Crossover

Everybody loves a crossover, right? At least the really good examples, if not the most bizarrely conceived ones. (I’m looking at you, Dancing with the Sharks.) Most of the time, obvious reasons exist for the characters to bounce around, usually tied to the shows existing in the same franchise. But sometimes such logistics aren’t necessary, and it just naturally makes abundant sense to bring two otherwise disparate shows together, such as Jennifer Love Hewitt’s 9-1-1 and Kaitlin Olson’s High Potential.

The latter dramedy is heading into its second season after taking over the viewership charts during its initial run. Olson is pulling triple-dipple duties, having also filmed for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 and Hacks Season 4, and it sounds like Hewitt would be beyond the moon to bring her 9-1-1 dispatcher into the world of Olson’s neurodivergent semi-genius Morgan later on during the 2025 TV schedule (or after, but nobody wants to wait that long).

Talking with AwardsBuzz, Hewitt looked downright delighted to bring up her HIgh Potential fandom in the same breath that she voiced her crossover wishes. Here’s how she put it:

I am obsessed with the show High Potential. . . . They’re in L.A., and she’s always referencing Dispatch. And I’m like, ‘She has got to come to the Dispatch Center, or I have to go to hers.' Or I feel like we could do both, like one of their episodes could end with her coming to my Dispatch Center, and then I could enter her next episode. But I just need to work with that show. I just wanna be on that show. I think it could be so fun.

No lie, Jennifer Love Hewitt looks almost more excited about the thought of being involved in High Potential's second season as I've ever been excited about anything in my life. Her childlike enthusiasm is infectious, too.

I'll be honest in declaring I hadn't ever really thought about the idea of characters from other ABC shows entering the world of High Potential, and hadn't really put much thought into seeing Morgan pop up in a different series. (Maybe it's because the Always Sunny and Abbott Elementary crossover eps were aces enough to cover those bases.)

But Hewitt has clearly put a bit of thought into the idea, even if she might not have anyone to share those thoughts with on the professional side of things. In her words:

Wouldn’t that be cool? Same family. Same Disney. Same ABC. Same all that stuff. But I think it would be really fun, because her character is so fun, and I feel like she and Maddie would be really fun to watch together.

Realistically, at least in an idealized version of society, Jennifer Love Hewitt wouldn't even need to repeat her desire for a High Potential crossover, and ABC execs would be falling all over themselves to make sure audiences go to see Maddie and Morgan taking down one form of criminal slime or another. Obviously there are more elements at stake than just fan-based wants, but hopefully all it takes is getting the word out, and nature will run its due course.

After the traumas that went down in 9-1-1's season finale, Maddie could probably use a pick-me-up in Season 9 in the form of a brilliant single mom with a sharp tongue. No telling what kind of hijinks they could get into solely relegated to Dispatch, but I'm sure they'd find ways to entertain.

Considering 9-1-1's ninth season is currently filming, everyone at ABC should have their ears perked up and looking out for crossover suggestions the closer we get to the Ryan Murphy drama's October 16 premiere date.