Jennifer Love Hewitt Is A Huge Fan Of Kaitlin Olson's High Potential, And I Love Her Idea For A 9-1-1 Crossover
Can't hate on the logic here.
Everybody loves a crossover, right? At least the really good examples, if not the most bizarrely conceived ones. (I’m looking at you, Dancing with the Sharks.) Most of the time, obvious reasons exist for the characters to bounce around, usually tied to the shows existing in the same franchise. But sometimes such logistics aren’t necessary, and it just naturally makes abundant sense to bring two otherwise disparate shows together, such as Jennifer Love Hewitt’s 9-1-1 and Kaitlin Olson’s High Potential.
The latter dramedy is heading into its second season after taking over the viewership charts during its initial run. Olson is pulling triple-dipple duties, having also filmed for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 and Hacks Season 4, and it sounds like Hewitt would be beyond the moon to bring her 9-1-1 dispatcher into the world of Olson’s neurodivergent semi-genius Morgan later on during the 2025 TV schedule (or after, but nobody wants to wait that long).
Talking with AwardsBuzz, Hewitt looked downright delighted to bring up her HIgh Potential fandom in the same breath that she voiced her crossover wishes. Here’s how she put it:
No lie, Jennifer Love Hewitt looks almost more excited about the thought of being involved in High Potential's second season as I've ever been excited about anything in my life. Her childlike enthusiasm is infectious, too.
I'll be honest in declaring I hadn't ever really thought about the idea of characters from other ABC shows entering the world of High Potential, and hadn't really put much thought into seeing Morgan pop up in a different series. (Maybe it's because the Always Sunny and Abbott Elementary crossover eps were aces enough to cover those bases.)
But Hewitt has clearly put a bit of thought into the idea, even if she might not have anyone to share those thoughts with on the professional side of things. In her words:
Realistically, at least in an idealized version of society, Jennifer Love Hewitt wouldn't even need to repeat her desire for a High Potential crossover, and ABC execs would be falling all over themselves to make sure audiences go to see Maddie and Morgan taking down one form of criminal slime or another. Obviously there are more elements at stake than just fan-based wants, but hopefully all it takes is getting the word out, and nature will run its due course.
After the traumas that went down in 9-1-1's season finale, Maddie could probably use a pick-me-up in Season 9 in the form of a brilliant single mom with a sharp tongue. No telling what kind of hijinks they could get into solely relegated to Dispatch, but I'm sure they'd find ways to entertain.
Considering 9-1-1's ninth season is currently filming, everyone at ABC should have their ears perked up and looking out for crossover suggestions the closer we get to the Ryan Murphy drama's October 16 premiere date.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
