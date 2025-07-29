James Gunn Shares The Backstory Behind The Freakiest Character In Superman, And It's Actually Surprisingly Sweet
Maybe Lex has a heart after all.
The DC Universe is here, with co-CEO Jame Gunn bringing its first entry to theaters with Superman. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and includes both movies and project streaming with a Max subscription. Every frame of Gunn's DC blockbuster is being dissected by fans, and the filmmaker recently shared the surprisingly sweet backstory behind one of Superman's weirdest characters.
Superman did well at the box office, and has moviegoers hyped for upcoming DC movies. Now that his movie is out, Gunn has been able to speak freely about it contents. Over on threads the filmmaker spoke about a small but memorable character: Mr. Handsome aka the creature that drove Lex around his pocket universe. He explained its origins, offering:
This post came with a series of photos featuring Mr. Handsome from the set of Superman. That includes a shot of Lex Luthor's desk, which actually featured a photo of the horrifying creature. I guess he just can't forget his firstborn.
The image of Mr. Handsome on Lex's desk is an easter egg that fans likely missed upon seeing the blockbuster in theaters. It also doesn't help that Superman threw the desk across the room in a rage upon finding Krypto missing. Now I have to wonder what happened to this creepy creature after Superman's ending. Is the poor guy in prison as well, or was he left in that pocket universe?
Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor was totally ruthless throughout Superman, inciting wars and trying everything in his power to murder David Corenswet's title character. He was also shown to kidnap anyone who slightly bothered him and stuck him in the pocket universe where Mr. Handsome resided. So seeing the softer side of the DC villain via this weird creature is both adorable and so on brand.
It's fascinating to see the way the DCU is coming together, and (of course) how James Gunn is putting his own spin on things. Superman featured a number of heroes, and introduced characters that will be returning in future DC projects. And we've already seen crossovers from the small to silver screen, as Frank Grillo reprise his role as Rick Flag Sr. from Creature Commandos in Superman. Even John Cena got a cameo ahead of Peacemaker Season 2.
Superman is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will follow suit on June 26, 2026. We'll just have to see if Mr. Handsome gets to return at some point in the future.
