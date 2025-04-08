I Just Found Out Kaley Cuoco Is A Huge Disneyphile, And I Love Her Sweet Dream To Introduce The Theme Parks To Her Own Kid

Kaley Cuoco loves Disneyland as much as the rest of us.

Kaley Cuoco on The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max
(Image credit: HBO Max)

As a dad who goes to theme parks often and even brings his kids sometimes, I know just how great a trip to a place like Disneyland can be with your family. Just recently, first family vacation to Disneyland in years was a very special trip for me. So I love hearing actress Kaley Cuoco talk about her own love for the park and the way she’s trying to give her own daughter the same experience she had.

Like so many people, Kaley Cuoco’s love for Disneyland was sparked when she was a child herself. The Big Bang Theory actress told Travel + Leisure that her parents would take her and her sister every year. The trips created so many memories, that she now hopes that her recent trip to Disneyland with her own daughter does the same. Cuoco said…

Our family used to save up all year to take me and my sister to Disneyland, and I have so many unbelievable memories. I remember [my childhood visits] like it was yesterday, so I'm hoping even though she's only two, she's going to remember the trip forever.

While I am an unapologetic “Disney Adult” and would be spending as much time as possible inside Disneyland even without children, part of the reason for that is because of the experiences I had there as a kid with my own parents. As a parent, you want to give your kids great experiences, and the things that you remember from your own childhood are always going to top that list.

As somebody who also took a two-year-old to Disneyland last year, I certainly understand the sentiment. Of course, I’m not sure my two-year-old, or Kaley Cuoco’s will actually remember the trip. Bringing a kid that young to Disneyland does create unforgettable memories. They’re just carried by the parents, not the kids.

Having said that, while it may take time to know if the memories stick, that doesn’t mean that two-year-olds don’t have a blast at Disneyland. Based on the pictures Cuoco posted after their trip, her daughter loved her time in the park.

Kaley Cuoco says she’s been able to travel to some pretty incredible places around the world. But, when it comes to dream trips, what she wants to do is up the scale of the Disneyland trip and spend a week at Walt Disney World with her family. She explained…

I've been to so many amazing places, but we as a family want to bring our daughter and family and do a whole week there. Honestly, that would be the trip of a lifetime.

For many, Walt Disney World is a trip of a lifetime. People save up for years because Disney World is quite expensive, especially if you want to do it all. And, with four theme parks, two water parks, which will both be open for the first time in years, and a great deal more to do, any attempt to do it all in one trip basically requires a week these days. And, as somebody who has done a big Disney World trip with a large group of chosen family, all I can say is that it will also create some incredible memories.

Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

Dirk Libbey

Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

