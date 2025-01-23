How Young Is Too Young To Take Your Kid To Disneyland? Kaley Cuoco Took Her Daughter, And Found Out

Walt Disney was adamant when he built Disneyland that it was going to be a theme park where anyone, no matter how young or old, could go and have fun. It’s a statement that still rings true today, and Kaley Cuoco reaffirmed it by taking her 21-month-old daughter, Matilda, to the California theme park for the first time.

It’s a right of passage for millions of California children to visit Disneyland at least once in their lives, and since Cuoco and her family live not too far from the Anaheim theme park (despite some stars who have ditched California), it made sense that she’d want to take her daughter there as soon as possible. After all, the Big Bang Theory star has made it clear that her daughter loves everything Disney. She even had a Minnie Mouse-themed first birthday party. Not to mention, Matilida already conquered the "big girl" activity of visiting her mom on set, so Disneyland should be a walk in the park for the not-yet two-year-old.

Despite Matilda’s love for all things Minnie and Princess related, Cuoco was still worried that her daughter was still a bit too young to visit. Still, she took the chance anyway, and judging by the photos The Flight Attendant star shared; it was the right choice. Take a look:

The carousel of photos begins with Matilda trying on a stunning pair of gold Minnie Mouse ears. It seems like she inherited her mom’s rocking sense of style! Other photos show her all smiles as she enjoys some of Disneyland’s best attractions, like Dumbo the Flying Elephant and ToonTown’s newest attraction, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Cuoco’s daughter even crossed off a major Disneyland bucket list item by taking a spin on King Arthur’s Carrousel on the famed Jingles the Horse. For those who don’t know the lore, Jingles was Walt’s favorite horse in the attraction and, in 2008, was dedicated to Julie Andrews by receiving a Mary Poppins retheme in her honor. On occasion, one can even spot the in-park Mary Poppins riding aboard the beloved horse with Bert on the one directly behind her.

Judging by Matilda’s glowing smiles and captivating attention during the Disneyland parade, it seems like the 21-month-old isn’t too young to visit the theme park. In fact, it might just be the perfect age. Sure, naysayers will say it’s a waste of money because the likelihood of a child of that age remembering the trip is slim to none, but the parent will always have those memories. And hey, that’s what pictures and videos are for, anyway.

Of course, there are a few things to keep in mind when visiting the parks with a small child, like height requirements for certain attractions. It also helps to bring along a family member or friend as a helper, just in case the parents do want to check out one of Disneyland’s faster attractions. It's also important not to overdo it and send your baby into a meltdown. Timing also matters, and with Disneyland gearing up to celebrate its 70th anniversary, now is the perfect chance to visit the park in all her glory.

If you keep all this in mind, it’ll be easy to replicate the magic Cuoco made for her daughter during her first trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.