Two Jurassic Park Boats Collided At Universal Studios Florida, But The Best Part Was The Videographer's Comment

Fans have enjoyed returning to the world of the Jurassic Park franchise through the 2025 movie Jurassic World Rebirth. Of course, devotees who want to get physically immersed in that world know to go to a Universal Studios park for one of the attractions that allow you to roam among the dinosaurs. Though I have a feeling some recent visitors to Orlando’s Jurassic Park River Adventure may temporarily decide not to endorse that sentiment after a recent incident of literal immersion.

Such a moment was caught by TikTok user @ParksideWithHolly! Capturing the aftermath of two boats colliding on the track, what you're about to see truly feels like something you’d see in a Jurassic Park movie. That's even before reading the caption included, which suggests the trouble ahead:

@parksidewithholly Nothing beats a Jet 2 holiday. What’s really scary is if you know what’s going to happen shortly after that bend. 😅 ♬ Jet2 Advert - ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧

The good news is that this actual shipwreck didn’t hurt anyone, and everyone actually got to continue the ride. So the real world stakes of this cruise scenario basically amount to little more than call for more than Jurassic Park River Adventure’s usual maintenance . Think of it as the aquatic version of a VelociCoaster rollback!

Which means we can really dig into why this joke is so funny to Universal Studios Florida parkgoers, as well as anyone who’s been diving into the Jurassic Park Universe through their Peacock subscription.

For those of you unfamiliar with the Jurassic Park River Adventure, the classic replica of Universal Studios Hollywood’s Jurassic Park: The Ride involves a cheeky Parasaurolophus accidentally knocking you off course. While adorable, this beast is responsible for sending you, the park guest, into the Raptor Containment Area - which is not the best place to be, seeing as various carnivores are running rampant in this storyline.

That’s exactly where the ride was held up (roughly 02:43 in the clip below), as confirmed by others in the comments section of the post in question. To see where things go after that point (or to enjoy the official ride video of the Jurassic Park River Adventure), take a look below:

Jurassic Park River Adventure | Official Ride POV | Islands Of Adventure - YouTube Watch On

Stopping short of the Raptor Containment Unit or not, this sort of incident should have been rewarded with, at the very least, a chance to meet Universal Parks fan favorite Dolores the Aquilops - star of the new film Jurassic World Rebirth! It doesn’t look like she’s out in Orlando just yet, so if you’re riding the Jurassic Park River Adventure - be warned. Meanwhile, audiences around the world can meet Ms. Dolores in theaters, as Rebirth is still in its theatrical run.