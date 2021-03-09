Trending

Dear Evan Hansen

Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with Social Anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following his classmate's suicide.

Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen’s Director Stephen Chbosky On Challenges Of Adapting The Musical For Film

Dear Evan Hansen is finally arriving in theaters, and Stephen Chbosky did a deep dive with CinemaBlend about taking it from stage to screen.

'Dear Evan Hansen' Interviews With Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg & More

Watch Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg, Julianne Moore and director Stephen Chbosky discuss the film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical.

Julianne Moore in Dear Evan Hansen

The Dear Evan Hansen Songs That Still Resonate With Julianne Moore To This Day

Dear Evan Hansen is filled with bops, and Julianne Moore has a few that have stuck with her.

Alana speaking to Evan

Dear Evan Hansen’s Amandla Stenberg On Bringing A New Song To The Movie

Dear Evan Hansen is making some changes to the story, including the debut of two new tracks.

Julianne Moore in Dear Evan Hansen

Why Dear Evan Hansen Resonates So Well With Audiences, According To Julianne Moore

Dear Evan Hansen is nearly here, with Julianne Moore playing an emotional role.

Ben Platt as Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt Explains ‘Scary’ Process Of Returning To His Emotional Role

Dear Evan Hansen's own Ben Platt spoke to CinemaBlend about the pressure of playing the title character.

Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Ben Platt And Kaitlyn Dever's Musical

Dear Evan Hansen is almost here. Check out what critics are saying about this movie musical.

Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt Explains Why He Feels So Passionately About Reprising His Role For The Movie

Dear Evan Hansen will arrive this fall, and Ben Platt explained why he's the right person to play his signature role.

DEH screenshot

Why Julianne Moore Is ‘Terrified’ About Dear Evan Hansen’s Release

Julianne Moore is 'terrified' for her new film, but not for the reason you might think.

Ben Platt in the _Dear Evan Hansen_ trailer.

Dear Evan Hansen Movie: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know

You will be found - here is everything we know about the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen film adaptation.

