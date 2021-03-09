Dear Evan Hansen
Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with Social Anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following his classmate's suicide.
Dear Evan Hansen’s Director Stephen Chbosky On Challenges Of Adapting The Musical For Film
By Corey Chichizola
Dear Evan Hansen is finally arriving in theaters, and Stephen Chbosky did a deep dive with CinemaBlend about taking it from stage to screen.
'Dear Evan Hansen' Interviews With Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg & More
By Corey Chichizola, Katie Hughes
Watch Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg, Julianne Moore and director Stephen Chbosky discuss the film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical.
The Dear Evan Hansen Songs That Still Resonate With Julianne Moore To This Day
By Corey Chichizola
Dear Evan Hansen is filled with bops, and Julianne Moore has a few that have stuck with her.
Dear Evan Hansen’s Amandla Stenberg On Bringing A New Song To The Movie
By Corey Chichizola
Dear Evan Hansen is making some changes to the story, including the debut of two new tracks.
Why Dear Evan Hansen Resonates So Well With Audiences, According To Julianne Moore
By Corey Chichizola
Dear Evan Hansen is nearly here, with Julianne Moore playing an emotional role.
Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt Explains ‘Scary’ Process Of Returning To His Emotional Role
By Corey Chichizola
Dear Evan Hansen's own Ben Platt spoke to CinemaBlend about the pressure of playing the title character.
Dear Evan Hansen Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Ben Platt And Kaitlyn Dever's Musical
By Sydney Skubic
Dear Evan Hansen is almost here. Check out what critics are saying about this movie musical.
Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt Explains Why He Feels So Passionately About Reprising His Role For The Movie
By Corey Chichizola
Dear Evan Hansen will arrive this fall, and Ben Platt explained why he's the right person to play his signature role.
Why Julianne Moore Is ‘Terrified’ About Dear Evan Hansen’s Release
By Rachel Romean
Julianne Moore is 'terrified' for her new film, but not for the reason you might think.
