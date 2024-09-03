32 Romantic Lyrics From Musicals

Musicals have graced the stage and screen for many years now, and are a beloved part of the entertainment industry as a whole. Case in point: all the movie musicals that have won the Best Picture Oscar. The star of these productions is obviously the music, and there have been some beautiful pieces about love. And as a theater person myself, there are some romantic lyrics from musicals that stand out among the rest.

Some of the best musicals have yet to make it to the big screen, but that doesn't make the music any less glorious, especially where romantic lyrics are concerned. In no particular order, here are 32 especially great romantic lines from musicals. Although since we'll be talking about the plot of these shows, a spoiler alert is in order.

(Image credit: Bleecker Street)

'Come out of hiding I’m right here beside you, and I’ll stay there as long as you’ll let me', Waitress

Waitress is a Broadway musical based off the 2007 movie of the same name, with music written by Sara Bareilles. A filmed version of Waitress starring Bareilles includes the love song "You Matter to Me." The lyrics are simple and sweet, where Dr. Pomatter tells Jenna that he's willing to be there for her.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

'To love another person is to see the face of God', Les Miserables

This lyric isn't actually from a love song, but it's in the finale of Les Miserables, both the movie and original stage musical. It's been years since Les Miz was in movie theaters, where Fantine and Eponine sing about the power of love to Jean Valjean as he finally dies.

(Image credit: Lucky Monkey Pictures)

'Have I mentioned today how lucky I am to be in love with you?', The Last Five Years

Jason Robert Brown is one of the most beloved contemporary musical theater composers in the game. His two-person show The Last Five Years is wildly popular, including the movie version starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. At the end of the funny variety number "The Schmuel Song", Jamie tells Cathy in plan but touching words exactly how much he adores her.

(Image credit: Hadestown Broadway)

'I can’t promise fair sky above, I can’t promise kind road below, but I’ll walk beside you, love, any way the wind blows', Hadestown

Hadestown is a hit Broadway musical based off the greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. There are a number of great songs about love as a result, including "All I've Ever Known" and "Promises." The latter track features Orpheus professing his affection for Euridyce, even though he can't make any promises for the future.

(Image credit: PBS)

'Who would I be If I had not loved you? How would I know what love is?', Falsettos

Falsettos is started as two different one-act musicals by composer William Finn. We follow protagonist Marvin, who is trying to keep a nuclear family despite leaving his wife and child for his male lover Whizzer. Whizzer ends up dying from AIDS, but returns for one more love song with Marvin, where the protagonist muses about how he never really knew love before.

(Image credit: MTI)

'All my wildest dreams multiplied by two, they were you.' The Fantasticks

The Fantasticks debuted back in 1960, and has never really been far from the New York theater scene. In it we follow lovers Matt and Luisa, who realize by the end of the show (and specifically, the song "They Were You") that they were each other's heart desire all along.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

'Somewhere in my youth or childhood, I must have done something good', The Sound of Music

The Sound of Music is classic Broadway, and the film adaptation is a beloved piece of film history. Both version of the story follow as the stern Captain Von Trapp and nun/governess Maria as they fight their attraction toward each other. In "Something Good" they finally share their love, and blame karma for them being able to find love.

(Image credit: MTI)

'Loving you is is not a choice, it’s who I am', Passion

Given his prolific work in the musical theater space, there are a number of entries on this list that come from the late composer Stephen Sondheim. While his musical Passion isn't quite as popular as West Side Story or Into The Woods, it has some gorgeous lyrics. Case in point: the song "Loving You", where Fosca reveals that her love for Giorgio is something thats inherently part of her.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

'Then say you'll share with me one love, one lifetime. Let me lead you from your solitude', The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera was the longest running show on Broadway prior to its closing, running on the Great White Way for 35 years. It features a number of beloved musical numbers, including the romantic duet "All I Ask Of You." In it, Raoul de Chagny pleads for Christine to let him take her out of the darkness she's become accustomed to thanks to the Opera Ghost.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

'We are tied, we are locked, we are bound. This will not be reversed or unwound', Bridges of Madison County

The novel The Bridges of Madison County has been adapted for a variety of media over the years, including the Meryl Streep movie and (you guessed it) a Broadway musical. During the show's second act, the song "One Second a Million Miles" follows the leads as they debate running away together, with lyrics that show how connected they are.

(Image credit: American Repertory Theater)

'First time I heard your voice, moonlight burst into the room. And I saw your eyes and I saw your smile. And the world opened wide', Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Love at first sight is a concept that's been covered in countless movies, books, and musicals over the years. In Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which is an adaptation of War and Peace, Natasha recalls how instantly she fell in love with her betrothed in her first solo song "The Moon."

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

'There were bells on a hill. But I never heard them ringing. No, I never heard them at all till there was you', The Music Man

The Music Man is a legendary piece from the Golden Age of Broadway. There are lots of memorable songs in the show, including the sweet duet "Till There Was You." In it, both Marian and Harold Hill sing about how their entire worldview has been changed thanks to their romance.

(Image credit: Concord Theatricals)

'Sure as you breathe I am there Inside You', The Secret Garden

The Secret Garden is a musical adaptation of the 1911 novel of the same name, and features some truly beautiful music throughout its two acts. Chief among them is "How Could I Ever Know?", the 11 o'clock number where Archibald and Lily's ghost sing about their eternal love for each other.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

'You and me. That's all that we need it to be. And the rest of the world falls away', Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen was a Tony-winning hit on Broadway, which was adapted for film in 2021. While a few songs were cut for the film, the duet "Only Us" remained. In it Evan and Zoe profess their love for each other, and their hope to let all of the outside world's stressors fade away.

(Image credit: MTI)

'I dim the lights and think about you, spend sleepless nights and think about you', Follies

Stephen Sondheim's Follies is just one part of the legendary composer's catalogue, and contains some of his most well-known songs. That definitely includes "Losing My Mind", where Sally sings about her the way she constantly loves and thinks about Ben... even to the point of obsession.

(Image credit: Disney)

'And I could be enough. And we could be enough. That would enough', Hamilton

Hamilton's songs have remained a vital part of pop culture since Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical took the stage by storm. That includes Eliza's solo "That Would Be Enough", where she urges her husband to be content with their life together, even if he never moves up in the world.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

'In these dreams I’ve loved you so that by now I think I know what it’s like to be loved by you. I will love being loved by you.' The King And I

The King and I first debuted on Broadway back in 1951, and has been adapted for film and stage revivals a number of times in the decades that have passed. One of the most romantic songs is "I Have Dreamed", where young lovers Tuptim and Lun Tha express their love and intentions to run away together.

(Image credit: Showtime)

'And oh, my dearest love. If you will take my love, then all my dreams are truly begun', Pippin

Long before Wicked became a megahit on Broadway, writer Stephen Schwartz brought us Pippin. There are plenty of gorgeous songs, including the track"Love Song". But my favorite lyrics come from "With You", with lyrical words standing in juxtaposition with the title character's sexual exploits.

(Image credit: Netflix)

'Someone to crowd you with love. Someone to force you to care. Someone to make you come through, who'll always be there as frightened as you of being alive', Company

Company is one of Stephen Sondheim's most beloved musicals, telling the tale of eternal bachelor Bobby and various married friends. The 11 O'clock number "Being Alive" (which was featured in Netflix's Marriage Story) has some gorgeous lyrics about the power of having a companion, with Bobby realizing at the end of the show that he's ready for a partner of his own.

(Image credit: MTI)

'I don't want the world. Only you', Aida

The great Elton John has written a handful of acclaimed Broadway musicals, including Billy Elliot and Aida. The latter is based off the opera of the same name, and follows a Nubian princess turned slave, and her star crossed lover Radames. In the song "Radames' Letter", he professes his love, and how he wants to be with her over exploring the world.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

'When I need a lift, time brings a gift - another day with you', Hairspray

Hairspray is a Tony-winning musical that was eventually got a film adaptation in 2007. While there are a number of love songs in the show, my favorite lyrics actually come from "Timeless To Me", which is a duet for Tracy's parents Wilbur and Edna. Her father sings about his ongoing love, and the gift it's been to spend their years together.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

'Only you, you're the only thing I'll see forever' West Side Story

The musical West Side Story is an updated take on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, focusing on gang war in New York between the Sharks and Jets. Despite this, ill-fated lovers Tony and Maria fall in love, and their duet "Tonight" features stunning lyrics about how they've been changed since meeting.

(Image credit: The Outsiders)

'I could talk to you for hours, but the hours go like minutes', The Outsiders

The Outsiders is based off the novel of the same name. It opened on Broadway in 2024 and won the Tony award for Best Musical. In the song "I Could Talk To You All Night", Ponyboy and Cherry connect, and reflect on how easily they're able to speak with each other despite the class war happening all around them.

(Image credit: WhatsOnStage)

'I will never understand what I did to deserve you', Parade

Jason Robert Brown's musical Parade tells the tragic true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish man who was lynched in Georgia in 1913 after being accused of a number of crimes. He's incarcerated for much of the show's story, and in the ballad "All The Wasted Time" he muses about how lucky he is to have his wife Lucille, who stood by his side and fought for his release until the end.

(Image credit: Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

'You're my single best decision in a life of many awful ones. My one big yes, my one embrace', If/Then

Broadway superstar Idina Menzel returned to the Great White Way in 2014 with the musical If/Then. We follow her character Elizabeth in two different realities, akin to the movie Sliding Doors. In the song "I Hate You" she sings about how marrying her husband was the one truly right thing she did in her life, shortly before learning he had died while serving as an Army doctor.

(Image credit: MTI)

'Nothing about us was perfect or clear, but when paradise calls me I’d rather be here' Songs For A New World

There are a number of Jason Robert Brown songs on this list, and one of his most beloved musicals is Songs For A New World. The show is a song cycle of different stories, and the track "I'd Give It All For You" features beautiful lyrics about a couple coming back together after separating.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

'What about tears when I'm happy? What about wings when I fall? I want you to be a story for me that I can believe in forever', The Color Purple

Based on the novel and movie of the same name, The Color Purple is a celebrated piece of musical theater which also got a film adaptation starring Fantasia Barrino. The duet "What About Love?" featured Celie and Shug sining about their love for each other in a time where same-sex relationships simply weren't accepted.

(Image credit: Photo by John Stanton/WireImage)

'Some day I’ll meet someone whose heart joins with mine. Aortas and arteries all intertwined' Urinetown

Urinetown is a campy and bonkers musical set in a dystopian world facing a never ending drought, where people need to pay to use the restroom in an attempt to save water. Stay with me here. Lovers Bobby and Hope sing the duet "Follow Your Heart", where they fall in love while singing about the specific part of the human heart. It's both sweet and hilarious.

(Image credit: Photo by Janette Pellegrini/WireImage)

'And now I see that what I’d always dreamed of was meant to be, you and me, me and you', Avenue Q

Avenue Q is a musical based in an R-rated spoof of Sesame Street, where monster puppets and humans hilariously interact with each other. Despite being an adult comedy, the song "Fantasies Come True" features adorable lyrics, where Rod and Kate Monster profess their love for Nicky and Princeton respectively.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

'And if it turns out it's over too fast, I’ll make every last moment last', Wicked

Wicked has been a beloved blockbuster musical for years. The Act 2 duet "As Long As You're Mine" featured Elphaba and Fiyero finally spending a night together, vowing to treasure every moment before more drama inevitably occurs.

(Image credit: Killer Films)

'But I could swear by your expression That the pain down in your soul was the same as the one down in mine', Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Hedwig and the Angry Inch came from the brain of John Cameron Mitchell, who will forever be synonymous with playing the title role on stage and film. In the song "The Origin of Love" she offers her own take on mythology and gender, including touching lyrics about finding connection with shared pain.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

'Live in my house, I’ll be your shelter. Just pay me back with 1000 kisses', RENT

Jonathan Larson's RENT became a sensation upon hitting Broadway, and got even more fans once the 2005 movie adaptation hit theaters. The show follows three couples, including fan favorites Angel and Collins. Their love song "I'll Cover You" features sweet lyrics, as each of them vow to be the other's home.