I'm Loving The Adjectives Star Trek's Celia Rose Gooding Is Using To Describe Strange New Worlds Seasons 4 And 5

By now, fans are surely aware thatStar Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to end with its fifth season, and the fourth one is set to air as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Details are, of course, being kept tightly under wraps, though the stars of the show have shared some details here and there. On that note, Celia Rose Gooding is banging the gong and praising Seasons 4 and 5. While we eagerly wait to watch new episodes with a Paramount+ subscription, the Uhura actress is dropping some key words to describe the season, and they have me pumped!

Season 4 of Strange New Worlds arrives on July 23rd and, ahead of its arrival, TrekMovie.com caught up with the cast at CCXP Mexico City and talked about the upcoming episode. With the showrunners and actors alike calling Seasons 4 and 5 the best of the series, Celia Rose Gooding was asked about that and why she felt that way:

Yeah, I think it has a bit of kind of final boss energy. We’re going to the farthest extreme of the strangeness and the newness. And I think that’s what makes those two seasons so impactful and dynamic.

It may sound silly to get excited about the idea of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds embracing its "strangeness" and "newness." However, it's worth noting the fact the series didn't really live up to those adjectives with Season 3, and that was one of the complaints that longtime fans had. Viewers seem to love character arcs and seeing Spock and others get meaningful storytelling, but they also want to see space exploration and odd scenarios.

Article continues below

More On Star Trek: Strange New Worlds A Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Director Shared The Last Time The Cast Was On The Bridge, And I Have Two Big Questions

We still don't entirely know what's in store for Seasons 4 and 5 of Strange New Worlds, though there are a few things we can expect. It's known that there will be a puppet episode, and there's also a dinosaur in the latest trailer. Additionally, the entire bridge crew from Kirk's Enterprise should be in place by the end of the series.

While Season 3 received a middling response, Seasons 1 and 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds were some of the most-celebrated episodes of the new era of the franchise. They set a high bar, so I think it's bold of the actors and actresses to praise the final run of the series, which has already been filmed in its entirety.

I can't help but wonder if there are plans for Star Trek: Year One, the proposed spinoff featuring Paul Wesley's Kirk as the lead to further bridge the gap between the new adventures and TOS. Right now, the franchise faces a lot of uncertainty with the impending merger with Warner Bros. Discovery halting any new television orders by Paramount Skydance for now. We'll see if that remains the case come the end of the year, but at the moment, it seems the franchise is in a holding pattern.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Get Paramount+ right now to stream all the Star Trek you can handle. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

More immediately, though, let's see if Star Trek: Strange New Worlds lives up to the "strangeness" and "newness" that's been promised and provide a bit of that "final boss energy." The show returns with new episodes on July 23rd. Here's hoping there are some great surprises in store as well.