Josh Heuston Knows Fans Think He'd Be A Great Fit For Fourth Wing, And I Had To Ask About That Fancast

When it comes to upcoming book-to-screen adaptations , nothing has me more excited than the Fourth Wing series . I’m obsessed with Rebecca Yarros’ novels, and anytime a new fancast comes to light, I start fantasizing about who could play these beloved characters. One popular fancast that I’m quite fond of is Josh Heuston, who readers could see as either Xaden or Bodhi. So, when I had the chance to talk to him, I had to ask about this and the potential for him to play a part in this romantasy.

All this came up while I was chatting with Josh Heuston about the series, Off Campus, which is a book-to-screen adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s massively popular hockey romance series that’s about to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule . So, with one BookTok hit under his belt, I wondered how he felt about joining another adaptation that’s based on a series that is incredibly popular on social media. When I name-dropped Fourth Wing as an option, here’s what he had to say:

BookTok is a fun place to be, and I'm on social media, so I've seen some stuff. But, yeah, I think if the story is there and I resonate with it, then I'm open to doing things in general.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, that’s not a no, and therefore, I have hope.

As I mentioned before, Heuston has been a popular fancast for Fourth Wing for quite some time. In fact, when he was asked about it around this time last year, he cheekily said we’d “have to ask the scribes” about it. Then, the speculation blew up, as fans debated who he’d be best to play.

On one side, many could see him as Fourth Wing’s leading man and Violet’s love interest, Xaden. Meanwhile, another camp of fans picture him playing Xaden’s younger cousin, Bodhi, who also plays an increasingly important role in the books.

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime)

Either way, I’d be happy, and it seems like if the Dune: Prophecy actor resonates with the project, he’d be down to do it. Truly, I can picture him acting out some of my favorite Fourth Wing moments .

However, let’s make it clear that this is not confirmation. Yes, he has been a popular fancast for over a year, and yes, he hasn’t turned down the possibility of joining the show. But at this point, literally no casting announcements have been made about Fourth Wing.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

An Amazon Prime membership offers so much more than just streaming. Throw in free, fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading, as well as exclusive offers. With one of the biggest libraries of on-demand content, watch Amazon Originals like Off Campus, The Summer I Turned Pretty and My Lady Jane. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

Michael B. Jordan, whose company Outlier Society is producing the adaptation, said that when it comes to casting Fourth Wing , there is “nothing cheesy coming out” and “it ain’t no obvious choices.” Jordan also noted that this adaptation will be an “exciting show that delivers on all of the things the fans want.” So, clearly they’re approaching this series with care and intention.