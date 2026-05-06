After Hearing Netflix's Alleged Narnia Movie Budget Update, I Now Understand Why It’s Going To Theaters

I’ve been excited about Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie ever since it was announced as her follow-up to Barbie. But I’ve also been curious if Netflix’s promises to bring it to theaters would hold, considering the streamer’s poor reputation for putting its movies on big screens. This week, The Magician’s Nephew was officially moved from the 2026 movie schedule to early next year, and it will have a big showing in theaters. After learning about the movie’s alleged budget, I totally see why Netflix decided to give it a true theatrical run.

How Much Greta Gerwig’s Narnia Movie Might Cost

Hollywood journalist Matthew Belloni spoke on his podcast The Town with Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw, and they spent some time discussing what’s going on with The Magician’s Nephew. According to Belloni, the upcoming Narnia movie is reportedly “one of the most expensive Netflix movies ever made”. Considering other big-budget movies from the streamer have cost in the neighborhood of $200 to $300 million, I reckon a theatrical release for one of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations would certainly help it make more money rather than simply going to streaming.

To put that number in perspective, the most expensive Netflix movie to date is widely believed to be the Russo Brothers’ The Electric State with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. The 2025 movie's budget was allegedly around $300 million. Another big one, also from the Russo Brothers, is 2022’s The Gray Man, which apparently cost the streamer around $200 million.

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Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie made $1.44 billion worldwide, and the first Narnia movie from 2005 made $745 million worldwide. So there’s a good opportunity here for Netflix to make its money back and a profit by giving this new film a big theatrical release.

What’s Going On With Narnia In Theaters

As announced earlier this week, Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie is getting a full wide release in theaters worldwide on February 12, 2027, with IMAX sneak previews starting on February 10. The movie will be available to watch with a Netflix subscription after a 49-day exclusivity window with theaters on April 2. It’s a huge win and the kind of theatrical showing that other big-name filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Guillermo del Toro and David Fincher asked for and didn’t receive.

Allegedly, the decision was made after a cast member was injured on set and they realized they’d have to delay the production for six weeks. The Magician’s Nephew was originally going to hit theaters on Thanksgiving weekend, but this move allowed Netflix and Gerwig to strike a great deal that could give the streaming service its first verified theatrical blockbuster.

Last year, Netflix kind of tested the waters by bringing KPop Demon Hunters to theaters, but that was to less theaters and after it had become a hit on the service. So, we’ll have to wait and see how the new Narnia movie does!