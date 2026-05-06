Hugh Jackman's The Sheep Detectives Reviews Have As Many 'Baaaad' Sheep Puns As You Might Guess, And You Gotta Catch 'Em All
Let's have some fun with this one.
This has been a pretty good year so far for book-to-screen adaptations. Project Hail Mary continues to rake in the box office dollars, and this weekend offers two more movies taken from popular reading material in Remarkably Bright Creatures (streaming Friday with a Netflix subscription) and The Sheep Detectives, which features an ensemble cast led by Hugh Jackman. I don’t know what it is about animal movies that bring out the punny reviews, but let’s make a game out of it and see how many ewe can catch.
The Sheep Detectives is an adaptation of the 2005 novel Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann that some are describing as Babe meets Knives Out. The comedic mystery features a flock of sheep trying to solve the murder of their shepherd, so let’s see what the critics are bleating about in their reviews ahead of its May 8 release on the 2026 movie calendar.
Michael Conway of JoBlo calls it “shear perfection,” writing that the movie commits to its ridiculousness without treating the audience like idiots. The critic gives it a “Great” 8 out of 10 in his review and says:Article continues below
Emma Simmonds of Radio Times rates it 3 out of 5 stars and agrees with the above review that the more The Sheep Detectives leans into its madness, the more successful it is, adding up to what the critic calls a “baa-rmy whodunnit” that’s “fun for the whole flock.”
Harry Stainer of Empire also gives the film 3 out of 5 stars, with his review of The Sheep Detectives noting some tonal whiplash in trying to be a whimsical, talking-animal flick and a hard-boiled murder mystery at the same time, but it holds together well enough to be enjoyable and engaging. Stainer concludes:
Robbie Collin of The Telegraph calls it the “cosiest, fluffiest crime thriller imaginable,” though it’s unquestionably one of the crime genre’s oddest offerings. Collin gives this murder mystery 3 out of 5 stars, praising the story and visual effects, even if some aspects of the movie “are likely to elicit a species-appropriate meh-eh-eh-eh-eh.” The critic says:
I’ll end this with William Bibbiani of The Wrap, who is really giving it his all in a review that says: “Listen Up, Sheeple! This Ewe-Dunnit Is Cozy as Flock.” He hails The Sheep Detectives as a “remarkable” family flick, though being family-friendly in this case doesn’t mean toothless, as the story goes out of its way to stare death in the face.
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Credit goes to the critic, who bemoans the historical lack of sheep in the mystery genre and celebrates being able to now “put the past(ure) behind us.” He writes:
Yeah, so there were some “baaaad” sheep puns in this flock of reviews, but I can’t help but love the wordplay. The critics can’t be blamed for the puns either; it’s impossible to resist the temptation, especially when The Sheep Detectives trailer refers to it as a “herder mystery,” which I find a bit of a stretch.
The movie, meanwhile, is apparently not a flippant pun-fest but includes some pretty deep material, despite still being considered appropriate for the whole family by critics, with its PG rating. If you want to catch this movie adaptation on the big screen, you can do so starting Friday, May 8.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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