House Of Gucci
The story of how Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci.
Latest about House of Gucci
Sounds Like The Gucci Family Is Not Pleased About Lady Gaga And Adam Driver's Upcoming Biopic
By Mike Reyes
Score another controversy for Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's new project.
Upcoming Adam Driver Movies: What's Ahead For The Star Wars Actor
By Jason Wiese
From a galaxy far, far away to a time long, long ago and other places Adam Driver will show up next
House Of Gucci: Release Date, Cast And 7 Other Quick Things We Know About The Lady Gaga And Adam Driver Movie
By Philip Sledge
House of Gucci has been in the works for a long time. A long, long time...
Knives Out Had An A+ Reaction To The First Look At Lady Gaga And Adam Driver’s New Movie
By Mike Reyes
Knives Out continues to dominate Comedy Twitter.
Why Gucci's Ex-Wife And Convicted Murderer Is 'Annoyed' At Lady Gaga Ahead Of New Biopic With Adam Driver
By Jessica Rawden
The woman behind Gucci's murder has thoughts on Lady Gaga's portrayal.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.