Reviews Are In For The Devil Wears Prada 2. Do Critics Think It's More Off-The-Rack Or Couture?
Gird your loins!
It’s been 20 years since Andy Sachs first walked into the offices of Runway Magazine to meet the devil herself, Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. These characters have stood the test of time — providing us two decades’ worth of deliciously savage quotes — and now they’re reunited in the sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2. Critics have seen the movie ahead of its release on the 2026 movie calendar, so does this flick fit like a designer glove, or is it as groundbreaking as florals in spring?
The Runway gang is back, though things have certainly changed for the characters played by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Taylor Gates of Collider laughed a lot and had a great time with The Devil Wears Prada 2, though it’s not as sharp or clever as its predecessor. Gates rates it 8 out of 10, saying Blunt is a scene-stealer who’s full of “savage surprises.” The critic continues:
Michael Peyton of IGN gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10, noting how easily the cast slips back into these iconic characters, and while it’s an enjoyable ride, Peyton says it’s all very reminiscent of the first film. From the music to the editing, it all feels familiar — from frenetic Andy montages to a closet full of meme-worthy one-liners. The critic writes:Article continues below
Many critics seem to have enjoyed the movie, giving it high marks, but like the above review, Brian Truitt of USA TODAY can’t seem to get past how it mostly sticks with what worked in 2006. Still, Truitt gives the sequel —one of many sequels coming in 2026 — 3 out of 4 stars, citing plenty of easter eggs, a clear-eyed portrayal of today’s media landscape, fun cameos and colorful clothing. However, he says:
Guy Lodge of Variety agrees there’s a lot of fun to be had in seeing Meryl Streep’s return as Miranda Priestly, but it’s hard to see this follow-up having a similar cultural impact to what The Devil Wears Prada did. In Lodge’s words:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire gives the movie a C+, saying that, like a bad fashion piece, the shape is there, but “the details are dreadful.” She can’t argue with the appeal of seeing Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep play off of each other again, though, and if you loved the first film, this is definitely worth the watch. That’s mostly because The Devil Wears Prada 2 basically apes its predecessor beat for beat, just without the original spunk. Erbland writes:
The critics seem to agree that the cast shows up and satisfies in how they slip back into their characters from 2006. However, it sounds like the sequel doesn’t offer up much by way of original story, outside of some commentary on the state of journalism.
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The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on Friday, May 1, and if you want to rewatch The Devil Wears Prada before checking out the sequel, you can do so with a Disney+ subscription, Hulu subscription or HBO Max subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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