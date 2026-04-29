Reviews Are In For The Devil Wears Prada 2. Do Critics Think It's More Off-The-Rack Or Couture?

It’s been 20 years since Andy Sachs first walked into the offices of Runway Magazine to meet the devil herself, Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. These characters have stood the test of time — providing us two decades’ worth of deliciously savage quotes — and now they’re reunited in the sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2. Critics have seen the movie ahead of its release on the 2026 movie calendar, so does this flick fit like a designer glove, or is it as groundbreaking as florals in spring?

The Runway gang is back, though things have certainly changed for the characters played by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Taylor Gates of Collider laughed a lot and had a great time with The Devil Wears Prada 2, though it’s not as sharp or clever as its predecessor. Gates rates it 8 out of 10, saying Blunt is a scene-stealer who’s full of “savage surprises.” The critic continues:

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Streep and Hathaway are as excellent as ever, seamlessly slipping back into their roles as if no time has passed and playing off of each other deliciously. Their characters are consistent with the ones we were introduced to two decades ago, but they aren’t completely frozen. Miranda and Andy’s core essences remain unchanged, but they — and their relationship — have progressed and evolved in a way that makes sense. It’s not an easy line to walk, but the two Oscar winners do it with ease.

Michael Peyton of IGN gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10, noting how easily the cast slips back into these iconic characters, and while it’s an enjoyable ride, Peyton says it’s all very reminiscent of the first film. From the music to the editing, it all feels familiar — from frenetic Andy montages to a closet full of meme-worthy one-liners. The critic writes:

Article continues below

The Devil Wear Prada 2 plays the hits. It’s a glossy, charming, and razor-sharp follow-up to the beloved 2006 original. Characters are allowed to grow and change, which is often admirable, but can also be frustrating when it comes to some legacy favorites. The movie is not nearly as biting as its predecessor, but it’s a serviceable successor for fans looking to return to the world of Runway magazine.

Many critics seem to have enjoyed the movie, giving it high marks, but like the above review, Brian Truitt of USA TODAY can’t seem to get past how it mostly sticks with what worked in 2006. Still, Truitt gives the sequel —one of many sequels coming in 2026 — 3 out of 4 stars, citing plenty of easter eggs, a clear-eyed portrayal of today’s media landscape, fun cameos and colorful clothing. However, he says:

What this Devil doesn’t need, though, is to run back so many plot points and so much narrative direction from the first film. It’s enjoyable seeing Streep and Hathaway vamp off each other, but Andy having to work this hard to win Miranda over again just feels repetitive. And the third act of the film feels way too close to the OG as well.

Guy Lodge of Variety agrees there’s a lot of fun to be had in seeing Meryl Streep’s return as Miranda Priestly, but it’s hard to see this follow-up having a similar cultural impact to what The Devil Wears Prada did. In Lodge’s words:

It’s a sequel made with intelligence and respect for both its predecessor and the legions who still love it, so much so that it functions less as a follow-up than as a kind of tribute act, albeit one featuring all the original talent — picking out the comic and dramatic highs from the first film and faithfully replaying them with the same moves and cadences. But it is, by almost any metric, a lesser movie: narratively, emotionally and cinematically flatter, buoyed by game performances that nonetheless steadfastly fail to surprise.

Kate Erbland of IndieWire gives the movie a C+, saying that, like a bad fashion piece, the shape is there, but “the details are dreadful.” She can’t argue with the appeal of seeing Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep play off of each other again, though, and if you loved the first film, this is definitely worth the watch. That’s mostly because The Devil Wears Prada 2 basically apes its predecessor beat for beat, just without the original spunk. Erbland writes:

Seriously, when did everyone forget that this franchise is based on a dishy roman à clef in which Wintour is, hello, referred to as the Devil? That punch and pop is missing this time around, bespoke comedy replaced here with strictly off-the-rack endeavors. Fine enough, really, but if the first film was the kind of thing that never goes out of style, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will last a season. That’s all.

The critics seem to agree that the cast shows up and satisfies in how they slip back into their characters from 2006. However, it sounds like the sequel doesn’t offer up much by way of original story, outside of some commentary on the state of journalism.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on Friday, May 1, and if you want to rewatch The Devil Wears Prada before checking out the sequel, you can do so with a Disney+ subscription, Hulu subscription or HBO Max subscription.