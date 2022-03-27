2022 Academy Award Winners Updated Live

Find out the winners of the 2022 Academy Awards here.

2022 Academy Awards poster
2021 wasn't quite the "back to normal" year at the movies that we were all hoping it would be, but it was certainly a step in the right direction. If nothing else, most of the 2022 Oscar nominees were at the very least released in actual movie theaters. And 2021 was a solid year for movies with strong contenders expected to do well tonight including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story and Dune.

While this year's Academy Awards broadcast will be dealing with some degree of controversy following the decision to not give out all the Oscars live, it should nonetheless be an interesting show. Follow along with us live as we update the list below as the awards are given out.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog

Best Picture

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don't Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Steven Spielberg in West Side Story

Best Directing

  • Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
  • Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
  • Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
  • The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
  • West Side Story, Steven Spielberg

Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Best Actress In A Leading Role

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
  • Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Will Smith as Richard Williams in King Richard

Best Actor In A Leading Role

  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... BOOM!
  • Will Smith, King Richard
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Ariana debose as Anita in America, West Side Story

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

  • Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Judi Dench, Belfast
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur in CODA

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
  • J.K Simmons, Being the Ricardos
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan dancing in Belfast

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • Belfast
  • Don't Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Coda

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • CODA
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

Mirabel in Encanto.

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. The Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Drive My Car still

Best International Feature Film

  • Drive My Car, Japan
  • Flee, Denmark
  • The Hand of God, Italy
  • Lunana: A Yakin the Classroom, Bhutan
  • The Worst Person in the World, Norway

summer of soul stevie wonder

Best Documentary (Feature)

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul(...Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
  • Writing With Fire

Bradley Cooper blindfolded in the middle of his mentalist act in Nightmare Alley.

Best Production Design

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet

Best Cinematography

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Emma Stone in Cruella.

Best Costume Design

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Dune

Best Film Editing

  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tick, Tick...BOOM!

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

Josh Brolin in Dune

Best Music (Original Score)

  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Daniel Craig stands confused in a cloud of mist in No Time To Die.

Best Music (Original Song)

  • "Be Alive," King Richard
  • "Dos Oruguitas," Encanto
  • "Down To Joy," Belfast
  • "No Time to Die," No Time to Die
  • "Somehow You Do," Four Good Days 

Zendaya as Chani in Denis Villeneuve's Dune

Best Sound

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Rebecca Ferguson in Dune.

Best Visual Effects

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No Time To Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Robin Robin Oscar nominated animated short

Best Short Film (Animated)

  • Affairs of the Heart
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

Lusia Harris in Queen of Basketball

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs For Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Riz Ahmed in The Long Goodbye

Best Short Film (Live Action)

  • Ala Kachuu - Take And Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

Did your favorite film of 2021 take home an Oscar?

