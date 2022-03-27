2022 Academy Award Winners Updated Live
By Dirk Libbey last updated
Find out the winners of the 2022 Academy Awards here.
2021 wasn't quite the "back to normal" year at the movies that we were all hoping it would be, but it was certainly a step in the right direction. If nothing else, most of the 2022 Oscar nominees were at the very least released in actual movie theaters. And 2021 was a solid year for movies with strong contenders expected to do well tonight including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story and Dune.
While this year's Academy Awards broadcast will be dealing with some degree of controversy following the decision to not give out all the Oscars live, it should nonetheless be an interesting show. Follow along with us live as we update the list below as the awards are given out.
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Directing
- Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
- Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
- West Side Story, Steven Spielberg
Best Actress In A Leading Role
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor In A Leading Role
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... BOOM!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Best Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best International Feature Film
- Drive My Car, Japan
- Flee, Denmark
- The Hand of God, Italy
- Lunana: A Yakin the Classroom, Bhutan
- The Worst Person in the World, Norway
Best Documentary (Feature)
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul(...Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing With Fire
Best Production Design
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Cinematography
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Costume Design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best Film Editing
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick...BOOM!
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Best Music (Original Score)
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Best Music (Original Song)
- "Be Alive," King Richard
- "Dos Oruguitas," Encanto
- "Down To Joy," Belfast
- "No Time to Die," No Time to Die
- "Somehow You Do," Four Good Days
Best Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Short Film (Animated)
- Affairs of the Heart
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Best Documentary (Short Subject)
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs For Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Best Short Film (Live Action)
- Ala Kachuu - Take And Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Did your favorite film of 2021 take home an Oscar?
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.