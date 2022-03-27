2022 Academy Award Winners Updated Live

2021 wasn't quite the "back to normal" year at the movies that we were all hoping it would be, but it was certainly a step in the right direction. If nothing else, most of the 2022 Oscar nominees were at the very least released in actual movie theaters. And 2021 was a solid year for movies with strong contenders expected to do well tonight including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story and Dune.

While this year's Academy Awards broadcast will be dealing with some degree of controversy following the decision to not give out all the Oscars live, it should nonetheless be an interesting show. Follow along with us live as we update the list below as the awards are given out.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Directing

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

West Side Story, Steven Spielberg

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car , Japan

Flee, Denmark

The Hand of God, Italy

Lunana: A Yakin the Classroom, Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World, Norway

Best Documentary (Feature)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul(...Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick...BOOM!

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Music (Original Score)

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Music (Original Song)

"Be Alive," King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto

"Down To Joy," Belfast

"No Time to Die," No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do," Four Good Days

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Heart

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs For Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu - Take And Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

