Of All The Places Michael B. Jordan Could Put His Oscar, I Didn't Expect Him To Say This
Where does he keep the gold?
It’s wild that it’s been over a month since Michael B. Jordan won his Oscar and found himself on the list of 2026 Academy Award winners with lots of his Sinners colleagues. So, now, the next natural question about his award is: Where does he keep it? Well, the answer isn’t what I expected; however, I do understand his reasoning.
Now, over the years, we’ve learned about plenty of wild places where actors keep their Oscars. For example, J.K. Simmons originally kept his Academy Award on a minifridge in his bathroom. However, it’s not often I hear about them putting their gold statue somewhere it can't be seen. However, that seems to be what Michael B. Jordan is doing as he told E! News:
After Jordan admitted that his Oscar is not on display in his house, the interviewer asked if he could put it on the shelf. I mean, I would have asked him that too; his achievement deserves to be seen. However, the actor was very humble about it, and he admitted that he’s really not sure where the best place to put it is, explaining:Article continues below
I get it, I do. I also love that he's been auditioning homes for his Oscar. However, I do have to say that I don't think the closet should be its permanent place.
Well, I guess it’s safe to assume that those who are going over to Jordan’s house are not seeing his Oscar on display. However, you can see it by watching his lovely acceptance speech:
Now, Michael B. Jordan did agree with the interviewer when she asked if it was a “traveling Oscar,” because it has been bouncing around his home. However, for now, it’s going to stay in the closet. His mentality behind why makes a whole lot of sense, though, as he said:
That “next thing right now” is a project on Netflix’s 2026 schedule called Swapped. It’s an animated movie that follows a small woodland creature named Oli, who is voiced by Jordan. However, as the title implies, a swap happens, and Oli ends up switching bodies with a bird, who is voiced by Juno Temple. It looks utterly delightful, and it will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription on May 1.
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Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan will be staying very busy in the years to come, too. That’s because his remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, which he’s directing and starring in, is set to come out on March 7, 2027. Plus, he’s working on a Miami Vice movie with Austin Bustler and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, which is slated to come out on May 19, 2028. So, I get why his eyes aren’t really on his prize right now; he’s got a lot of work to do.
However, I do think he should put his Academy Award on display where everyone can see it. His Oscar deserves that, and so does he!
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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