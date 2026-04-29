Adam Scott Revealed One Surprising Place He Gets Stopped By Severance Fans (But It Makes Perfect Sense)

Severance has become something of a phenomenon in the last few years, and surely, Adam Scott feels this on the daily. I can just envision fans approaching him – probably to ask him about when Season 3 is coming after that jaw-dropping finale we can’t stop talking about. When CinemaBlend got to chat with the actor, he revealed one normal thing in life that has been elevated thanks to starring in the Apple TV original.

You can see Scott in the latest of upcoming horror movies, Hokum, which has the actor once again trying to get out of tight spaces. With that in mind, when I asked the actor if he’s starting to develop a weird relationship with elevators between the new release and Severance, he said this:

I do. It is fun being out in the world and getting into an elevator, and every once in a while there's a Severance fan who's just like, ‘Hey, how's it going? This is pretty cool. Elevator?’

Can you imagine being in an elevator with Adam Scott? Of course, if you’ve watched Severance, you know Mark moves from his “outie” to his “innie” while being in one of these tight contraptions. As he told me, when he finds himself sharing an elevator with a fan, they usually bring the connection up. It's an odd place to have a fan encounter, sure, but it's totally on brand for the show.

(Image credit: Neon)

In Hokum, Scott plays a famous novelist who decides to venture to a boutique hotel in Ireland to spread the ashes of his parents. They honeymooned in the same hotel, and he thought it would be a good tribute for them. However, when an employee of the hotel goes missing mysteriously (after saving his character’s life, actually) he finds himself stuck there amidst haunting forces. I don't want to give too much away, but tight spaces are involved.

In fact, there's one scene where he finds himself stuck in a dumbwaiter – basically a very small elevator used to move food, laundry and such. When mentioning the connection, Scott had this to say:

So now maybe there will be Hokum fans as well and we can have a laugh about the elevator in a new way.

That, or… he’ll take the stairs more often. But, this is Adam Scott we’re talking about. He’s a complete delight, and just as much of a movie/TV nerd as we are. We definitely don’t see him running from any mentions of Hokum anytime soon given how acclaimed the movie already is. It recently debuted with a very impressive 91% from critics reviews, with people saying it “a seriously scary masterpiece” and “a good old-fashioned ghost story."

The movie comes from writer/director Damien McCarthy, who previously made Caveat in 2020 and Oddity in 2024. You can descend into the terrors of Hokum when it hits theaters on May 1.