Alan Ritchson Is Everywhere Right Now, But I'm Intrigued About What One Head Honcho Says About The Potential For A War Machine Sequel

When it comes to 2026 movie releases finding success on streaming, there’s few big wins like War Machine. The action/sci-fi flick that reminded us of the original Predator still boasts a spot on the Netflix top ten right now, even though it’s been out for two months now. So, I’d think it’d be a shoe-in for an Alan Ritchson-led sequel, but then I heard what one head honcho thought about it.

What The Lionsgate Film Head Said About A War Machine Sequel

Even though War Machine got a Netflix release through and through, it was actually produced by Lionsgate, with the original intention to bring it to theaters. However, the studio ultimately decided to make it a streaming movie, and that absolutely worked in the movie’s favor given all the people who are watching it with their Netflix subscription.

When Lionsgate’s film head Adam Fogelson was asked about a War Machine sequel, I figured he’d be all for it, but in a new interview with Business Insider Fogelson didn’t have much to say about another movie starring big star, Alan Ritchson. He apparently isn’t “ready” to announce a followup, and when asked whether another instalment could go theatrical, he said this:

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If there's a sequel, Netflix has the opportunity to again have it.

Hey, I could be reading this wrong, but it doesn’t exactly sound like Fogelson’s amped to give us more War Machine. Chances are it’s just too early for the film head to discuss continuing the franchise at this time, but considering all the good buzz about the movie I guess I expected a bit more from the head honcho. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, of course.

What Has Been Said About Another War Machine Movie?

Contrary to Fogelson’s tight-lipped words on War Machine 2, the writer/director of the movie Patrick Hughes has definitely shared his interest in another movie. While he originally thought of it as a “fully formed standalone story,” he’s since said that he’d be absolutely “ready to pull the trigger” and has “sketched” out what happens next already. Alan Ritchson is also on board with it, and is already calling it War Machines - perhaps as a little homage to the title of the first Alien sequel.

It would probably come down to how the actor would be able to fit it into his schedule given he’s been everywhere lately. Ritchson has his own survival competition show for Netflix on the way and always seems to have his Reacher abs maintained for the next installment. The fourth season of the Prime series is expected to come out this year, so there will definitely be more chances for the actor to advocate for more War Machine movies.