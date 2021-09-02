It Takes Three
When the coolest guy in school discovers that the new girl sees through his popularity and good looks, he enlists the class nerd to take over his social media accounts to add substance to his style. Signals are crossed and hearts are broken, but in this postmodern rom-com nothing turns out exactly as you’d expect.
