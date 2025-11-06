The New Percy Jackson Season 2 Trailer Just Gave Us Our First Look At Thalia (And What Is She Doing There So Soon?)

Some SPOILERS are ahead for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians books.

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is just about a month from premiering on the 2025 TV schedule , and Disney+ just gave us an amazing new look at what to expect from the new episodes. However, I wasn’t expecting to see the daughter of Zeus, Thalia, so soon in promotion! Let’s get into it.

The Latest Percy Jackson Trailer Is Epic, But What’s Thalia Doing There?

Ahead of Season 2 of Percy Jackson premiering in December, the biggest trailer for it yet has premiered. Check it out below:

Now, that’s a trailer! Season 2 is set to adapt the second of Rick Riordan’s books in the Percy Jackson series, The Sea of Monsters, and Disney+ is truly pulling out all the stops. The new look at the season, which follows the SDCC trailer that dropped over the summer, really gives us a better look at what’s ahead for our demigods and Camp Half Blood. The trailer sets up how Grover will find himself in danger, and Percy and Annabeth will set out to find him. Meanwhile, Camp Half Blood is also going through some big changes.

But perhaps the biggest talking point here is how eagle-eyed fans like myself noticed that Tamara Smart’s Thalia Grace made her way into the trailer.

What The Thalia Tease Could Mean

As we learned in the first season, Thalia is the daughter of Zeus, who was a friend to Annabeth, Luke and Grover at Camp Half Blood, but she sacrificed herself to save them from a horde of monsters. Rather than dying completely, her father took pity on her and turned her into a pine tree that stands at Half-Blood Hill rather than letting her soul go to Hades. If you’ve read the Percy Jackson books, you know she’ll reenter the storyline, but that’s not until the end of Sea of Monsters. So why is she in this Season 2 trailer?

Now, we already knew Tamara Smart had been one of the new Percy Jackson cast members in Season 2 , but I figured that was because of what happens at the very end of Sea of Monsters. However, the fact that the trailer actually teases her appearance gives me different ideas about her role in the coming season.

There are a few ways I can see this going down. 1) I can see Thalia visiting Percy in his dreams, 2) there being flashback sequences that give us insights into Thalia before Season 3 (which is already filming ), or 3) and perhaps the most surprising of my theories would be if they decide to find a way to weave her into the plotline earlier, and make some changes to the initial plotline. There were a few differences in Season 1 from The Lightning Thief book, which I actually rather appreciated, so we should brace ourselves for possible, yet thoughtful, surprises this season, too.

I’m personally leaning towards a mix of one and two, but we’ll officially find out this winter when the new season comes out. The premiere episode comes out on Wednesday, December 10.